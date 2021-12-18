RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Whitemoney teaches how to dress like a sugar daddy in 5 steps

Temi Iwalaiye

This week, Whitemoney teaches us how to dress like a wealthy sugar daddy.

Whitemoney knows how to look like a sugar daddy [Instagram/Whitemoney]
Whitemoney is this year’s winner of the Big Brother Naija show. From the first time he walked on the stage, we recognised him as a man of culture and in many ways, he showed us that he is exactly that.

However, there is one thing Whitemoney (real name is Hazel Onou) has mastered and it is how to look like a wealthy sugar daddy.

And you can be like him with these simple steps:

A wealthy sugar daddy would most likely have a belly; this means that his clothes cannot be glued to his body. He needs that extra space in his outfit.

To nail that sugar daddy look then you have to wear a lot of native attires like kaftans and agbadas. Sure once in a while, you can wear jeans to show the young men you still remember what it feels like to be young.

Where does a sugar daddy keep all the important things he carries around? Surely, he cannot be careless with them and that is why he needs a man's purse.

Expensive perfume is essential to being a wealthy sugar daddy. People need to smell you even hours after you have left the room. I know Whitemoney loves smelling nice too because he was liberal when spraying perfumes in the Big Brother house.

A diamond or gold bracelet or chain, rings or an expensive Cartier watch is proof that you are a sugar daddy and that is something Whitemoney always wears.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

