Style Inspiration: Whitemoney teaches how to dress like a sugar daddy in 5 steps

However, there is one thing Whitemoney (real name is Hazel Onou) has mastered and it is how to look like a wealthy sugar daddy.

And you can be like him with these simple steps:

1. Always wear a size bigger

A wealthy sugar daddy would most likely have a belly; this means that his clothes cannot be glued to his body. He needs that extra space in his outfit.

2. Most of your attires should be native

To nail that sugar daddy look then you have to wear a lot of native attires like kaftans and agbadas. Sure once in a while, you can wear jeans to show the young men you still remember what it feels like to be young.

3. Have a man purse

Where does a sugar daddy keep all the important things he carries around? Surely, he cannot be careless with them and that is why he needs a man's purse.

4. Smell nice

Expensive perfume is essential to being a wealthy sugar daddy. People need to smell you even hours after you have left the room. I know Whitemoney loves smelling nice too because he was liberal when spraying perfumes in the Big Brother house.

5. Diamonds and expensive jewellery