Strange or iconic? Bella Shmurda skirt to the BBN eviction show

Temi Iwalaiye

Bella Shmurda wore a skirt to perform. It seemed like such a bold move but was it?

Bella Shmurda and his skirt [Instagram/Bellashmurda]
Bella Shmurda and his skirt [Instagram/Bellashmurda]

Bella Shmurda trended yesterday for wearing a skirt to perform at the Big Brother eviction night.

Musician, Bella Shmurda wore a skirt, a hoodie and a jacket with spikes. Many people online made fun of him. Here are some tweets;

But was what he wore strange? Should men wear skirts?

The initial reprehension comes from the biblical admonition that men should not wear what belongs to a woman.

But there are many countries where men wear skirts.

In places like Scotland, Fiji, ancient Greece, Myanmar in South East Asia and even in some cultures in Nigeria, men tie wrappers that can be likened to skirts.

The culture of the place determines what men or women can wear. The norm in Nigeria and most places is men wear trousers. In Scotland, you probably wouldn’t be mocked for wearing a kilt.

A scot wearing a kilt [Pinterest]
A scot wearing a kilt [Pinterest]

Besides the cultural aspect of it, modernity has made men - especially those in the entertainment industry, reject gender-normative fashion.

The trending movement is genderless fashion, which is why we see a lot of men painting nails, carrying women's bags, and wearing makeup.

But even looking at it from the perspective of a male musician, many rappers have worn skirts to perform.

In 2011, Kanye West wore skinny leather pants and a leather Givenchy kilt.

Kanye West wearing a skirt to perform [Dailymail]
Kanye West wearing a skirt to perform [Dailymail]

Young Thug is famous for wearing skirts, and he told GQ that most of his clothes are women’s clothes. Snoop Dogg, Asap Rocky. P.Diddy and R. Kelly have all worn skirts.

There is always the interception between fashion and hip-hop, and there was a time sports apparel was the look of hip-hop but now we are seeing more genderless fashion.

Also, as a performer capturing people’s attention and creating buzz about your look is so important.

Bella certainly had our attention [Instagram/Bellashmurda]
Bella certainly had our attention [Instagram/Bellashmurda]

But Bella’s styling of the skirt was certainly poor, the top looked like he was going out in the snow, and the bottom like like he was going to play the bagpipe in Scotland.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

