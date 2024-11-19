Stop destroying sneakers by cleaning with detergent - Use these instead

They require constant cleaning and maintenance, but you need to use the right cleaning materials.

While detergent is readily available, it’s harmful for shoes. Here’s why it needs to be avoided.

1. Harsh ingredients

Detergents are made with ingredients for clothes and fabrics and not for sneakers. They are quite harsh and can cause the material used in making your sneakers to disintegrate.

2. Residue buildup

It’s hard to get all the detergent from your shoe, so it stays in your shoe and attracts all manner of dirt and grime even after cleaning.

3. Material damage

Sneakers may lose their protective coatings and treatments due to detergents, which can cause discolouration, cracking, and general physical deterioration.

4. Colour fading

If your sneaker is brightly coloured, then you need to avoid detergent, especially for brightly coloured sneakers; harsh detergents can cause colours to fade.

5. Loss of shape

Detergents have the ability to erode the glue and stitching, which can cause the sneakers's shape to change and perhaps cause structural damage.

Best cleaning agents for sneakers

1. Baking soda

To get rid of odours and stains that are difficult to get rid of, make a paste out of baking soda and water and clean it with a soft brush or toothbrush.

2. White vinegar

White sneakers can be brightened and stubborn stains removed using a solution of white vinegar and water

3. Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide, when diluted, can help brighten colours and eliminate stains.

