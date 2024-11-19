ADVERTISEMENT
Stop destroying sneakers by cleaning with detergent - Use these instead

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are important reasons to stop using detergent to clean your sneakers and the best alternatives.

Using detergent to clean sneakers [economictimes]
Sneakers are comfortable casual shoes most people love to wear. However, they get dirty easily and don’t look good when dirty.

They require constant cleaning and maintenance, but you need to use the right cleaning materials.

While detergent is readily available, it’s harmful for shoes. Here’s why it needs to be avoided.

Detergents are made with ingredients for clothes and fabrics and not for sneakers. They are quite harsh and can cause the material used in making your sneakers to disintegrate.

It’s hard to get all the detergent from your shoe, so it stays in your shoe and attracts all manner of dirt and grime even after cleaning.

Cleaning sneakers with detergent [adobestock]
ALSO READ: 5 tips on how to maintain white sneakers

Sneakers may lose their protective coatings and treatments due to detergents, which can cause discolouration, cracking, and general physical deterioration.

If your sneaker is brightly coloured, then you need to avoid detergent, especially for brightly coloured sneakers; harsh detergents can cause colours to fade.

ALSO READ: The most expensive sneakers ever sold belonged to Michael Jordan

Detergents have the ability to erode the glue and stitching, which can cause the sneakers's shape to change and perhaps cause structural damage.

A baking soda solution cleans sneakers [thoughtsco]
To get rid of odours and stains that are difficult to get rid of, make a paste out of baking soda and water and clean it with a soft brush or toothbrush.

White sneakers can be brightened and stubborn stains removed using a solution of white vinegar and water

Hydrogen peroxide, when diluted, can help brighten colours and eliminate stains.

These cleaning agents will help with sneakers maintenance and prevent them from damage.

