The most expensive sneakers ever sold belonged to Michael Jordan

They were sold at $2.2 million (£1.7 million) during an auction on Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023. The basketball legend wore the Air Jordan XIII's offered for auction at Sotheby's during his final championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1997–98.

The sneakers are known as "Bred" because of their black and red colour scheme, which is a shoe that Jordan loved for most of his career. Interestingly, the sneakers was banned for violating NBA's colours.

The autographed sneakers are among the most expensive Jordan auction artefacts, with a Sotheby's estimate of $2 million to $4 million. His 1998 NBA Finals jersey was sold in 2022 for $10.1 million.

The most recent auction for sportswear memorabilia confirms Jordan's status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.