If you spend all day in your sneakers or exercise with them, it is easy not to recognise them anymore because of how dirty they are.
How to make your dirty sneakers clean
Sneakers look good but they can be so difficult to clean.
How do you make your sneakers look like the first day you wore them?
Get the right equipment and material
The right equipment makes all the difference when it comes to cleaning. Detergent alone won’t work. You need a toothbrush or shoe brush, hair conditioner, baking soda or white vinegar.
Determine the nature of your sneakers
If your shoes are made from leather, then you should not soak them, instead use a mild cloth to wipe them off and then focus on cleaning the sole.
If it is made from cloth materials like wool or cotton, cleaning gets difficult. You can soak it for a little while in the water before washing it.
I tried soaking my sneakers that kept having streaks, and it worked like magic
Prepare your cleaning solution
Conditioner is way better than detergent, also try mixing it with some baking soda and use the brush to scrub.
Using a toothbrush for your soles is an essential cleaning hack.
Remove your shoe laces
Do not forget to remove your shoelaces and wash them separately.
Air dry
Finally, air-dry your sneakers, they need the sun.
