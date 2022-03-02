How to make your dirty sneakers clean

How do you make your sneakers look like the first day you wore them?

Get the right equipment and material

The right equipment makes all the difference when it comes to cleaning. Detergent alone won’t work. You need a toothbrush or shoe brush, hair conditioner, baking soda or white vinegar.

Determine the nature of your sneakers

If your shoes are made from leather, then you should not soak them, instead use a mild cloth to wipe them off and then focus on cleaning the sole.

If it is made from cloth materials like wool or cotton, cleaning gets difficult. You can soak it for a little while in the water before washing it.

I tried soaking my sneakers that kept having streaks, and it worked like magic

Prepare your cleaning solution

Conditioner is way better than detergent, also try mixing it with some baking soda and use the brush to scrub.

Using a toothbrush for your soles is an essential cleaning hack.

Remove your shoe laces

Do not forget to remove your shoelaces and wash them separately.

Air dry