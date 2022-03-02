RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to make your dirty sneakers clean

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Sneakers look good but they can be so difficult to clean.

Make your dirty sneakers clean [istockphoto]
Make your dirty sneakers clean [istockphoto]

If you spend all day in your sneakers or exercise with them, it is easy not to recognise them anymore because of how dirty they are.

Recommended articles

How do you make your sneakers look like the first day you wore them?

The right equipment makes all the difference when it comes to cleaning. Detergent alone won’t work. You need a toothbrush or shoe brush, hair conditioner, baking soda or white vinegar.

If your shoes are made from leather, then you should not soak them, instead use a mild cloth to wipe them off and then focus on cleaning the sole.

If it is made from cloth materials like wool or cotton, cleaning gets difficult. You can soak it for a little while in the water before washing it.

I tried soaking my sneakers that kept having streaks, and it worked like magic

Conditioner is way better than detergent, also try mixing it with some baking soda and use the brush to scrub.

Using a toothbrush for your soles is an essential cleaning hack.

Do not forget to remove your shoelaces and wash them separately.

Finally, air-dry your sneakers, they need the sun.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to make your dirty sneakers clean

How to make your dirty sneakers clean

5 things to do if your skin is peeling

5 things to do if your skin is peeling

6 ways to look expensive when on a budget

6 ways to look expensive when on a budget

50 million prize and more to be won on the Voice Nigeria season 4

50 million prize and more to be won on the Voice Nigeria season 4

What not to do a night before your wedding

What not to do a night before your wedding

Men's fashion: 5 essential rules when wearing socks

Men's fashion: 5 essential rules when wearing socks

Should you be using Kayan Mata products?

Should you be using Kayan Mata products?

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts

Trending

Is Rihanna revolutionalizing maternity clothes?

A picture of the pregnant Rihanna [Instagram/Badgirlriri]

How to stylishly infuse ankara into your formal outfit

How to stylishly infuse ankara into your formal outfit

5 influencers to follow for fashion inspo

Let these influencers influence your fashion [Instagram]

The best pictures on Instagram this week

These are this week's best picture [Instagram]