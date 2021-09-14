RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

See the best looks from the Met Gala 2021

The Met Gala is the annual gathering of the who-is-who in American high society and Hollywood.

Kim, Billie and Iman at the Met Gala 2021 [instagram]
Kim, Billie and Iman at the Met Gala 2021 [instagram]

The Met Gala started in 1948 and it is a fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York.

It opens the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition.

This year’s Met Gala was themed 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.' See how your favorite American celebrities were dressed

Kim Kardashian was all-black in Balenciaga.

Billie channeled Marilyn Monroe in Oscar De La Renta.

Rihanna is in all-black Balenciaga.

Normani is bright and colorful in Valentino Couture.

Iman was glorious in Dolce & Gabbana.

Justin is in DrewHouse and Halley wears YSL.

Keke is old hollywood in Sergio Hudson.

Lil Nas changed to three different outfits from Donatella Versace. Though we do not understand how it fit the theme, we applaud him for effort.

She wore a nude diamond studded Givenchy gown.

Lili wore a pink, flower inspired Christian Siriano gown.

Yara is wearing a studded Dior gown inspired by Jazz musician and civil rights activist Josephine Baker.

J Lo wore a high slit Ralph Lauren gown and cowboy hat.

Lupita looked great in Atelier Versace.

Gabrielle wore a scally sculptured gown by Iris Van Herpen.

Do you think they all nailed the theme? My personal opinion is that the theme was ambiguous. It was the kind of theme that you had to ask the wearer of the costume "What inspired your look?'

It wasn't like the 2018 Met Gala, the theme was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' and we could see it clearly.

