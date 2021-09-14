The Met Gala started in 1948 and it is a fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York.
See the best looks from the Met Gala 2021
The Met Gala is the annual gathering of the who-is-who in American high society and Hollywood.
It opens the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition.
This year’s Met Gala was themed 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.' See how your favorite American celebrities were dressed
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was all-black in Balenciaga.
Billie Eilish
Billie channeled Marilyn Monroe in Oscar De La Renta.
Rihanna
Rihanna is in all-black Balenciaga.
Normani
Normani is bright and colorful in Valentino Couture.
Iman
Iman was glorious in Dolce & Gabbana.
Justin Beiber and Halley Beiber
Justin is in DrewHouse and Halley wears YSL.
Keke Palmer
Keke is old hollywood in Sergio Hudson.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas changed to three different outfits from Donatella Versace. Though we do not understand how it fit the theme, we applaud him for effort.
Kendall Jenner
She wore a nude diamond studded Givenchy gown.
Lili Reinhart
Lili wore a pink, flower inspired Christian Siriano gown.
Yara Shahidi
Yara is wearing a studded Dior gown inspired by Jazz musician and civil rights activist Josephine Baker.
J Lo
J Lo wore a high slit Ralph Lauren gown and cowboy hat.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita looked great in Atelier Versace.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle wore a scally sculptured gown by Iris Van Herpen.
Do you think they all nailed the theme? My personal opinion is that the theme was ambiguous. It was the kind of theme that you had to ask the wearer of the costume "What inspired your look?'
It wasn't like the 2018 Met Gala, the theme was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' and we could see it clearly.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng