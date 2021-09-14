See the best looks from the Met Gala 2021

It opens the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition.

This year’s Met Gala was themed 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.' See how your favorite American celebrities were dressed

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was all-black in Balenciaga.

Billie Eilish

Billie channeled Marilyn Monroe in Oscar De La Renta.

Rihanna

Rihanna is in all-black Balenciaga.

Normani

Normani is bright and colorful in Valentino Couture.

Iman

Iman was glorious in Dolce & Gabbana.

Justin Beiber and Halley Beiber

Justin is in DrewHouse and Halley wears YSL.

Keke Palmer

Keke is old hollywood in Sergio Hudson.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas changed to three different outfits from Donatella Versace. Though we do not understand how it fit the theme, we applaud him for effort.

Kendall Jenner

She wore a nude diamond studded Givenchy gown.

Lili Reinhart

Lili wore a pink, flower inspired Christian Siriano gown.

Yara Shahidi

Yara is wearing a studded Dior gown inspired by Jazz musician and civil rights activist Josephine Baker.

J Lo

J Lo wore a high slit Ralph Lauren gown and cowboy hat.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita looked great in Atelier Versace.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle wore a scally sculptured gown by Iris Van Herpen.

Do you think they all nailed the theme? My personal opinion is that the theme was ambiguous. It was the kind of theme that you had to ask the wearer of the costume "What inspired your look?'