ADVERTISEMENT
Rating outfits from the Domitilla Premiere over 10

Temi Iwalaiye

Here is our rating of what some celebrities wore to the premiere of Domitilla, a reboot of an old Nollywood classic.

Rating outfits from the premiere [Instagram]
Rating outfits from the premiere [Instagram]

We need to arrest the person who came up with the theme because what does Big Nolly Futuristic mean? It was no surprise that guests had a hard time understanding the theme. Afro-futuristic would have been a better theme.

Deyemi wore a white shirt and three-quarters shorts, a transparent agbada and cap and what looked like factory goggles as eyeglasses and white sneakers. It was a hot mess. He was dragged endlessly online, one wonders what he was thinking and if he looked at himself in the mirror. 1/10.

Lucy was channelling Sam Smith’s inflatable outfit in her version of an inflatable gown with a wide-brimmed hat. No, Lucy, your shoulders don’t have to be so puffed up. 4/10.

Sophie is too pretty for the bogus leather pants and gold top her stylish bundled her in. It didn’t look good on her petite body. 3/10.

Chioma was giving us harlequin energy. With her outfit, there was excess fabric everywhere, and the pink wig was terrible to look at. 5/10

Allysyn looked like a gothic bride in her ruffled black shirt and sheer white skirt. We didn’t see the Big Nolly part of it, but it was certainly futuristic. 7/10.

From the looks we saw on that red carpet, Stan still looked better than others in his shirt and jacket. The turban reminded us of an Indian guru though. 7/10.

I liked Hermes' look, but there was nothing futuristic about it, if anything he looked like an ancient vampire but still a fashionable one. 7/10.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

