Rating outfits from the Domitilla Premiere over 10

We need to arrest the person who came up with the theme because what does Big Nolly Futuristic mean? It was no surprise that guests had a hard time understanding the theme. Afro-futuristic would have been a better theme.

Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi wore a white shirt and three-quarters shorts, a transparent agbada and cap and what looked like factory goggles as eyeglasses and white sneakers. It was a hot mess. He was dragged endlessly online, one wonders what he was thinking and if he looked at himself in the mirror. 1/10.

Lucy Edet

Lucy was channelling Sam Smith’s inflatable outfit in her version of an inflatable gown with a wide-brimmed hat. No, Lucy, your shoulders don’t have to be so puffed up. 4/10.

Sophie Alakija

Sophie is too pretty for the bogus leather pants and gold top her stylish bundled her in. It didn’t look good on her petite body. 3/10.

Chioma Okafor

Chioma was giving us harlequin energy. With her outfit, there was excess fabric everywhere, and the pink wig was terrible to look at. 5/10

Allysyn

Allysyn looked like a gothic bride in her ruffled black shirt and sheer white skirt. We didn’t see the Big Nolly part of it, but it was certainly futuristic. 7/10.

Stan Nze

From the looks we saw on that red carpet, Stan still looked better than others in his shirt and jacket. The turban reminded us of an Indian guru though. 7/10.

Hermes