The results are in for the history-making Miss AI pageant, and the winner is Kenza Layli.

Kenza Layli Miss Morocco is winner of the first AI pageant [CNN]
After unveiling 10 finalists last month, the competition has crowned its inaugural winner: Miss Morocco, Kenza Layli.

Layli is entirely computer-generated and isn't your typical beauty queen. She is a virtual influencer with 194,000 Instagram followers and 45,000 on TikTok.

Layli's creator, Myriam Bessa of the Phoenix AI agency, takes home a $5,000 prize, Fanvue support, and a publicist to boost Layli's profile. Runners-up are Lalina Valina (France) and Olivia C (Portugal).

“This is an opportunity to represent Morocco with pride, to highlight Moroccan, Arab, African and Muslim women in the field of technology” Bessa, CEO of Phoenix AI, told The Post.

Kenza Layli wins Miss AI [nypost]
The inaugural Miss AI competition, launched this spring, attracted over 1,500 entries from AI programmers worldwide, according to Fanvue, the organizer. This platform empowers both AI and their human creators.

The organisers emphasised judging criteria was creators' use of AI technology and the contestants' social media influence.

Just like traditional pageants, AI pageant contestants answer questions like, "If you could dream of one way to make the world a better place, what would it be?"

"Winning Miss AI is a huge motivator," Layli said in her pre-recorded acceptance speech. "AI is more than just a tool; it's a force for change. It can disrupt industries, challenge the status quo, and open doors to new possibilities." She continued, "As AI evolves, I'm committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the field, ensuring everyone has a voice in this technological revolution."

Computed-generated woman Kenza Layli wins first Miss AI pageant

