Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy? Nigerian celebs with most expensive diamond jewellery

Temi Iwalaiye

Diamonds may be a cherished symbol of luxury, but for Nigerian celebrities, they are the ultimate status symbol.

Nigerian celebrities with the most expensive diamond jewellery
Nigerian celebrities with the most expensive diamond jewellery [instagram]

Jewellery serves as another avenue for them to showcase their riches and identity, alongside cars, houses, and clothes.

Burna Boy with his diamond jewellery
Burna Boy with his diamond jewellery [torinews] Pulse Nigeria
Another aficionado of luxury timepieces, Burna Boy boasts an impressive watch collection that includes three Richard Mille watch, two of which cost $350,000, a Rolex Day-Date 40 ($20,000), and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ($90,000).

Burna Boy's watch collection
Burna Boy's watch collection [gistreel] Pulse Nigeria

The most expensive piece in his collection is a Richard Mille RM 11 Team Lotus, crafted from carbon fibre and valued at a staggering $500,000.

Beyond watches, Burna Boy owns a $2 million diamond ring from A Jewellers made with top-colour/clarity pear and oval-shaped diamonds. He has a gorilla chain that costs an estimated $280,000, a fela chain that costs $120,000, and a Jesus chain that costs $400,000. His Odogwu chain reportedly costs $1 million.

Davido's Timeless necklace
Davido's Timeless necklace [instagram/davido] Pulse Nigeria

He is known for his love of bling, Davido frequently adorns himself with massive diamond chains and luxury watches. One of his most talked-about pieces is a Cuban link featuring 350 carats of diamonds to celebrate his album "Timeless." It is said to be worth $500,000.

Davido's Jewellery collection
Davido's Jewellery collection [Thewilldowntown] Pulse Nigeria

Another notable piece is the "30 Billion Gang" necklace, valued at approximately $130,000.

Davido also owns a Richard Mille RM11-02 wristwatch, costing a reported $400,000 million.

During his GQ video interview, he showed a Patek Phillipe that costs anything from $50,000 - $150,000 and two Rolexes that from $5,000 to over $100,000.

He also has a diamond-encrusted frog pendant and an OBO diamond-encrusted necklace, both worth $200,000. Davido's 30BG championship ring has a total of 696 diamonds and reported cost 54 million

Wizkid's Jesus piece
Wizkid's Jesus piece [billboard] Pulse Nigeria

In 2021, Wizkid caused a social media frenzy with his Jesus-themed pendant, a 60-carat diamond-encrusted masterpiece designed by A Jewellers. He reportedly purchased two of these pieces, bringing the total cost to around £600,000.

Wizkid's collection also includes a custom-made $1 million diamond cross necklace and another diamond neckchain, Eliantte, valued at the same price. He also has an AYO necklace the worth is not known, and numerous diamond rings which have not been publicly estimated.

Rema's raves and roses necklace
Rema's raves and roses necklace [deeds] Pulse Nigeria

To commemorate the success of his debut album "Rave and Roses," Rema commissioned a truly unique piece—adorned with 60 carats of colourless diamonds and nearly 90 carats of coloured diamonds. This masterpiece, modelled after the album cover's burning house, is reportedly worth over $134,800.

Rema also owns a VVS diamond chain valued at $39,500, a Jesus necklace from A Jewellers costing around $400,000, and an Audemars Piguet gold watch. This excludes his many diamond rings, with no report of their estimated cost.

ALSO READ: 5 most expensive cars owned by Nigerians

In 2023, Tiwa Savage acquired a "ABG" custom-made pendant and necklace featuring VVS-certified diamonds, designed by Boz Jewellery, that cost about $20,000.

African Bad Girl for Tiwa Savage
African Bad Girl for Tiwa Savage [Bozdiamonds] Pulse Nigeria
In 2021, she collaborated with Icebox to create a "Savage" pendant featuring VVS diamonds, valued at over $100,000.

Savage necklace by Icebox
Savage necklace by Icebox [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Almost every afrobeat artist is blinged up, from Asake’s Mr. Money with the vibe chain reportedly worth $1 million to Shallipopi’s Elon Musk necklace reportedly worth 10 BTC to Adekunle Gold’s AG diamond chain. Diamonds are a way of life for them.

It's difficult to determine who boasts the most extensive jewellery collection, but Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid are certainly top three.

