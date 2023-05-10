Nigerian celebrities and their favourite fashion stylists

Choosing the perfect outfit for an event or photoshoot and going to buy it is a hassle many celebrities will rather delegate.

Here are the stylists of the moment.

Dahmola

Dahmola has a long list of gorgeous women in his roster of clients. Some of his favourite celebrity clients are Sharon Ooja, Beauty Tukura, Toke Makinwa, Beverly Naya, Adesua Etomi, Stephanie Coker, and Bisola Aiyeola.

Swanky Jerry

Even though he styles a lot of South African celebrities now, Swanky still has a Nigerian client base with Lilian Afegbai, Mercy Eke and Toke Makinwa being his regular clients.

Pat Ada Eze

Pat is responsible for most of the outfits we see on Ayra Starr, Rema and Teni. She has Gen Z fashion nailed.

Medlin Boss

Medlin is a favourite of Nigerian celebrities like Ini Edo, Liquorose, Nancy Isime and Tacha. She is known for her colourful suits and wide-legged pants.

Dunsin Wright

