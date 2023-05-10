The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigerian celebrities and their favourite fashion stylists

Temi Iwalaiye

Who styles your favourite Nigerian celebrity?

Nigerian celebrities and their stylists [Instagram]
Nigerian celebrities and their stylists [Instagram]

Choosing the perfect outfit for an event or photoshoot and going to buy it is a hassle many celebrities will rather delegate.

Here are the stylists of the moment.

Dahmola and some of his clients [Instagram]
Dahmola and some of his clients [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Dahmola has a long list of gorgeous women in his roster of clients. Some of his favourite celebrity clients are Sharon Ooja, Beauty Tukura, Toke Makinwa, Beverly Naya, Adesua Etomi, Stephanie Coker, and Bisola Aiyeola.

Swanky Jerry and his clients [Instagram]
Swanky Jerry and his clients [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Even though he styles a lot of South African celebrities now, Swanky still has a Nigerian client base with Lilian Afegbai, Mercy Eke and Toke Makinwa being his regular clients.

Pat Ada Eze and her clients [Radr/instagram]
Pat Ada Eze and her clients [Radr/instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Pat is responsible for most of the outfits we see on Ayra Starr, Rema and Teni. She has Gen Z fashion nailed.

Medlin Boss and her clients [Instagram]
Medlin Boss and her clients [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
Medlin is a favourite of Nigerian celebrities like Ini Edo, Liquorose, Nancy Isime and Tacha. She is known for her colourful suits and wide-legged pants.

Dunsin Wright and Tems [Instagram]
Dunsin Wright and Tems [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Dunsin is responsible for keeping Afrobeats superstar, Tems on the best dressed list everytime she steps out for award shows and events. She never misses.

