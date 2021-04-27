Medlin boss and Nuciano bags collaborate for a new collection

Nuciano is owned by Seattle based Nigerian, Joy Egbejimba. She has teamed up with Nigerian designer and stylist Medlin boss, (Mimi Yina) to launch a collection of bags in Nigeria.

The publicity has been excellent. Medlin boss used her vast connections with influencers like Alex Unusual and celebrities like Mabel Makun to market the bags.

There was also a relaunch party with many celebrities like Denrele Edun, Ini Edo in attendance.

Nuciano sells a variety of bags and clutches. The one launched has a very workwear aesthetic. The bags are gorgeous. They also come in different shapes, structure, textures and colours.