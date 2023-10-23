ADVERTISEMENT
MAC Cosmetics elevates shopping experience with Gondolas at multiple locations in Lagos

The brand introduced Gondolas at multiple Essenza Store locations in Lagos, providing a convenient and immersive space for customers to explore and shop MAC products.

The unveiling of the Gondolas took place on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Essenza Store in Greenville Plaza, Adeola Odeku, Lagos. The launch marks a remarkable step forward in the collaboration between MAC Cosmetics and Essenza, creating an exciting opportunity for beauty enthusiasts in Lagos.

The opening event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, symboliaing the launch of the Gondolas and the beginning of a new era in shopping for MAC products in Lagos.

The event saw the presence of Enioluwa, the brand's go-to influencer. Bolaji Kasumu, the general manager of Essenza, a vital partner in this venture, was also present, alongside Dami, the retail operations manager (West Africa) for MAC Cosmetics.

The new gondolas will be featured in Essenza stores across Lagos, including, but not restricted to, the following locations:

  • Greenville Plaza, Adeola Odeku, VI
  • Leisure Mall, Surulere
  • Greenville Plaza , Circle Mall, Lekki
  • Novare Mall, Sangotedo
  • Atlantic Mall, Chevron. 
The Gondolas at various Essenza Store locations in Lagos will offer customers a unique and engaging way to interact with MAC products.

Shoppers can explore the extensive range of MAC cosmetics and discover new favorites in a beautifully designed space that elevates the shopping experience.

