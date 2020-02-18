The supermodel who was joined by Winnie Harlow and Luka Sabbat from 'Grownish' walked for Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2020 collection at the just-concluded London Fashion Week.

The collection was a collaboration between the popular clothing line, Tommy Hilfiger and the six-time race driver champion, Lewis Hamilton. The collection was all about inclusivity as it respects every shape, colour, and size.

Naomi Campbell stuns in neon for Tommy Hilfigher's Fall 2020 collection [Instagram/ Naomi Campbell] Instagram / Naomi Campbell

The 49-year-old model brought life to the runway as she opened up the show in a neon and white tracksuit and white box trainers with a neon shoelace. Naomi Campbell commanded everyone’s attention with her poise and confidence as the queen of the runway should.

Live bands played behind the Vogue cover star as she made her way to the runway. The sporty top had puffy neon sleeves that got our attention.

We can’t ignore the spice that the black silk patterned scarf brought to the total look. The top was paired with matching joggers and a laced neon at her ankle.

Her staggering look was decorated with metallic shadow, fluttery lashes, and berry lip gloss. Naomi was every shade of magic on the runway.