Indigenous Nigerian brand explores the beauty and versatility of Spandex

Spandex is a tough, long-lasting material that was created in 1959 at DuPont's laboratory in Virginia.

A Nigerian fashion house, Asotaiye released a collection that revolves around the beauty of spandex. This shapewear collection is titled, “Sun Kissed”. It’s inspired by vibrant colours and patterns of nature, the collection will include a variety of dresses, tops, skirts and pants made from high-quality fabrics that are both comfortable and durable.

One of the best things about using spandex and ripped spandex is it able to stretch up to five times its length and return to its original shape and dry faster than ordinary fabrics. Plus, it hugs the figure of a woman in a beautiful way.