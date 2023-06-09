The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Indigenous Nigerian brand explores the beauty and versatility of Spandex

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why Spandex is one of the best fabric to design and make.

Asotaiye explores the beauty of spandex
Asotaiye explores the beauty of spandex

Spandex is a tough, long-lasting material that was created in 1959 at DuPont's laboratory in Virginia.

A Nigerian fashion house, Asotaiye released a collection that revolves around the beauty of spandex. This shapewear collection is titled, “Sun Kissed”. It’s inspired by vibrant colours and patterns of nature, the collection will include a variety of dresses, tops, skirts and pants made from high-quality fabrics that are both comfortable and durable.

One of the best things about using spandex and ripped spandex is it able to stretch up to five times its length and return to its original shape and dry faster than ordinary fabrics. Plus, it hugs the figure of a woman in a beautiful way.

An estimated 80% of clothing sold in the United States contained spandex in 2010. Kim Kardashian made a billion dollar empire from selling spandex Shapewear called Skims, Before Skims, there was Spanx another million dollar, Spandex company, it's awesome to see a Nigerian company exploring the beauty of Spandex.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

