Idia Aisien recreates Marilyn Monroe's most famous pictures

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian actress, Idia Aisien recreated some of Marilyn Monroe's epic looks.

Idia as Marilyn [Instagram/IdiaAisien]
Idia as Marilyn [Instagram/IdiaAisien]

Marilyn Monroe was a beautiful embattled US actress who died from a drug overdose , she was regarded as one of the most beautiful women of the the 1950s.

Idia wore identical outfits to Marilyn's [Instagram]
Idia wore identical outfits to Marilyn's [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

In Billy Wilder's 1955 film 'The Seven Year Itch', Marilyn Monroe wore a white gown. It was used in the film's most well-known scene - in the windy subway grating scene where the gown flew up. This picture has been dubbed one of the most iconic pictures of the 20th century.

In the 1953 movie 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes', Marilyn Monroe donned a stunning pink outfit, Idia copied these two outfits to the letter, and we think she did a great job.

Marilyn suffered from being sexualised all her life, it's still interesting that even in death, people want to look like her.

Kim wearing the Marilyn dress [TimesofIndia]
Kim wearing the Marilyn dress [TimesofIndia] Pulse Nigeria

Kim Kardashian wore another famous dress worn by Marilyn for this year's MET Gala, and she faced some backlash.

