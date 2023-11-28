ADVERTISEMENT
10 ways to keep your clothes wrinkle-free without ironing

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Keeping your clothes straight without ironing involves a combination of proper washing, drying, and storage techniques.

Here are some tips to help you maintain wrinkle-free clothes:

  • Hang your clothes immediately after they come out of the dryer or after air-drying. Smooth out any wrinkles with your hands as you hang them.
  • Use padded hangers for delicate fabrics to maintain their shape.
  • Fold clothes neatly and store them in drawers or on shelves. Proper folding can help prevent wrinkles.
  • Use folding boards or templates for items like shirts to ensure a consistent and neat fold.
  • Opt for fabrics that are less prone to wrinkles, such as knitwear, jersey, or synthetic blends.
  • Blends with a small percentage of spandex or elastane can help garments retain their shape.
  • Invest in a handheld steamer. Steaming is a quick and effective way to remove wrinkles from clothes without the need for an iron.
  • Hang your clothes and steam them, keeping the steamer a few inches away from the fabric.
  • Lightly mist your clothes with water and shake them out. This can help relax wrinkles.
  • Hang the garment to air dry, and the wrinkles may naturally fall out.
  • Commercial wrinkle-release sprays are available and can be sprayed on clothes to help relax wrinkles. Follow the product instructions for best results.
  • If you have a dryer, toss a clean, damp cloth into the dryer with your wrinkled clothes and run it on low heat for a short time. The steam produced can help release wrinkles.
  • Remove clothes from the dryer promptly to prevent new wrinkles from forming.
  • Store your clothes in a way that minimizes wrinkles. Avoid cramming too many items into your closet or drawers.
  • Use garment bags for special items or clothes you don't wear frequently.
  • Hang clothes in a place where there’s boiling water. The steam from the water can help relax wrinkles. Make sure it’s a neat enclosed area like a bathroom.
  • Some clothes are best kept wrinkle-free through professional dry cleaning. Dry cleaners often press and hang clothes, keeping them in better shape.

Remember, prevention is key, so taking care during the washing and drying process can significantly reduce the need for ironing.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

