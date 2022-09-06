Fashion Police: Chike's black skirt at the BBN live eviction show caught our attention

If you can recall, earlier this year, Bella Shmurda also performed at the Big Brother eviction show wearing a blue skirt, blue hoodie and jacket.

It has long been established that rappers enjoy throwing on a skirt once in a while, with Kanye, Snoop Dogg and Young Thug stand as bright examples of male musicians in skirts.

However, did we love seeing Chike in a skirt? Not exactly. He was able to still look manly and handsome but we weren’t too happy with the look.

Just because it appeared like he was ready to perform in his usual attire, then he suddenly got struck with a bright idea to make this outfit more interesting, and so he began a wild dash for a black skirt.

Even if he wanted to wear a skirt, he should have completely ditched the trousers because the skirt looks like an afterthought.

Moreso, the Chike we know isn’t afraid to show off his legs, wearing the skirt without trousers might have elevated the look.