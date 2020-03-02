The reality TV star who has been making waves since the show ended in 2018 is not stopping anytime soon as she releases the second season of 'Cegar'.

Cynthia Nwadiora popularly addressed as Cee-C launched the first season of her athleisure brand in 2019. The brand received a whole lot of love but it was made strictly for women.

She took a step forward with the launch of the season as she adds ‘his and hers’ attire to the collection. This was the perfect opportunity to also launch the men’s collection.

She shared a video that revealed the collection on her social media platforms. Although, one of the photos got tongues wagging on social media.

Cee-C shot the launch video with Ghanian actor and fashion influencer, Mawuli Gavor. The outcome of the shoots and the videos look beautiful.

The new collection includes the ‘his and hers’ piece, branded hoodie and trousers for the ladies, branded shorts for the men, logo hoodie and tank top for men.

With the photos shared, we can say that there’s an improvement with the new collection.