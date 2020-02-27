The reality TV star has been serving unique, chic and classy styles since the beginning of the year and this look is no exception.

Staying fashionable means switching up styles and look from time to time and Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly addressed as Cee-C is doing that effortlessly. She had us screaming goals with her fierce look.

Cee-C is stepping on necks as she rocks a black latex outfit. The top had a bid collar which is so stylish.

The collar had a zipper that extended to her stomach point. The slant positioning of the zip is super stylish.

She paired the top with latex pants that extended to her ankle. The look was switched up with high-top sheer stilettos.

Cee-C pulls off fierce look with latex outfits effortlessly

The way the pants were tucked into her shoes was amazing. She opted for a bold look with her red lipstick and her coloured eyes.

We can’t deny the fact that her makeup gave us chills and brought the heat back to Instagram. The fringe hairstyle complemented the makeup and the colour matched her eyes.

This look is definitely one you can’t help but admire.