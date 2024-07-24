ADVERTISEMENT
Best pre-wedding photoshoot pictures of 2024

Temi Iwalaiye

What better way to announce that you are getting married than with gorgeous pre-wedding pictures?

Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024
Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024

Pre-wedding pictures are stunning photographs taken by engaged couples before their wedding day to celebrate their upcoming nuptials.

The best pre-wedding pictures are simple, clean, and creative. The couple usually look in love with their faces and body language.

Best pre-wedding photoshoots in 2024 [Instagram/imamalford]
Best pre-wedding photoshoots in 2024 [Instagram/imamalford] Pulse Nigeria

There’s just something incredibly gorgeous about this couple wearing all black, looking fit and happy as they dance. It exudes so much love. Her wavy wig also deserves to be commended.

Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [X/Salmabanks]
Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [X/Salmabanks] Pulse Nigeria

A picture tells a thousand words, but sometimes a silhouette does too. I love how regal they looked in their native Hausa attire. It's interesting that even though we can't see their faces, their pictures are romantic.

Best wedding pre-wedding photoshoot pictures [Instagram/davido]
Best wedding pre-wedding photoshoot pictures [Instagram/davido] Pulse Nigeria

We have to give it up for Chioma and Davido's pre-wedding pictures. An all-black look for a pre-wedding picture will kill it anytime, any day. There’s just something clean about this aesthetic - black outfits against a brown background.

Best pre-wedding photoshoot pictures [Bellanaijaweddings]
Best pre-wedding photoshoot pictures [Bellanaijaweddings] Pulse Nigeria
Getting a perfect umbrella shot deserves some kudos to the photographer for this creative picture. Notice the couple is also wearing an all-black outfit - it's the winning colour.

Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [x]
Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [x] Pulse Nigeria

The aesthetic of this picture, the saturation, the hue, and the bride’s gown are all screaming we are about to spend our lives together.

ALSO READ: 10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

Best pre-weddings pictures in 2024 [Instagram/desmondscott]
Best pre-weddings pictures in 2024 [Instagram/desmondscott] Pulse Nigeria

Not every picture has to be a pose like this picture; this wife is enjoying a kiss from her husband on the neck, and you can feel the love and happiness.

Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [X]
Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [X] Pulse Nigeria
The setting of this picture by the beach and using a wedding ring as the focus really bridges the gap between cute and romantic.

Hopefully, these pictures are the perfect mood board for you if you are planning a wedding soon.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

