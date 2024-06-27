ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the best lace gown styles for weddings.

Latest lace trends [instagram]
Latest lace trends [instagram]

It’s officially wedding season, and that means a lot of people will be thinking about aso-ebi styles to sew so they can slay with their friends and celebrate weddings.

Recommended articles

Most couples choose lace materials as part of the clothes (aso-ebi) that their friends and family should wear for their wedding. It’s not always easy to come up with styles; that’s where we come in.

ADVERTISEMENT
Best lace styles for weddings [Instagram/itspriscy]
Best lace styles for weddings [Instagram/itspriscy] Pulse Nigeria

When it comes to lace styles, nothing beats a corset look to bring out your curves and make you look good.

Best lace styles for weddings [Tokemakinwa/instagram]
Best lace styles for weddings [Tokemakinwa/instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Some corset looks employ a less visible corset design that keeps your waist hidden without the more obvious corset look.

ADVERTISEMENT

This style of draping the lower part of the dress like a wrapper tied to it is one of the trendiest styles of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Best lace styles for weddings [Instagram/priscy]
Best lace styles for weddings [Instagram/priscy] Pulse Nigeria

Making dramatic sleeves with fewer styles is one of the chicest aso-ebi styles you can do, and it can bring a lot of attention to you.

Latest lace trends for weddings [Instagram/reyalola]
Latest lace trends for weddings [Instagram/reyalola] Pulse Nigeria

Some lace outfits don’t need a corset; all you need is to add some flair with dramatic sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest lace styles [Instagram/hildabaci]
Latest lace styles [Instagram/hildabaci] Pulse Nigeria

Many fashion designers are heavy on beading. One special aso-ebi style for weddings is one with a lot of beading.

Latest lace trends [Instagram/estherbiade]
Latest lace trends [Instagram/estherbiade] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If you are taking chances, you can make a high-slit gown, but make sure it’s sewn to perfection to avoid any mishaps.

Latest lace trends in Nigeria [Instagram/tonitones]
Latest lace trends in Nigeria [Instagram/tonitones] Pulse Nigeria

This sleeveless corset look has this suspended appearance; it is especially gorgeous when mixed with silk and gives that dreamy look.

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest aso-ebi styles [Instagram/ugegbe]
Latest aso-ebi styles [Instagram/ugegbe] Pulse Nigeria

Another popular wedding aso-ebi lace style is the one with a cut-out used to make designs.

Latest ankara styles [pinterest]
Latest ankara styles [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The jumpsuit is an often neglected but gorgeous outfit you can make with lace and Ankara.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's how you can make ironing faster with aluminium foil

Here's how you can make ironing faster with aluminium foil

What happens to your body when you eat spicy food?

What happens to your body when you eat spicy food?

10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

Here’s why you should compliment yourself daily

Here’s why you should compliment yourself daily

What to do when your iPhone heats up?

What to do when your iPhone heats up?

5 reasons living alone can be great for you

5 reasons living alone can be great for you

Dear crypto tappers, this is where the money you earn comes from

Dear crypto tappers, this is where the money you earn comes from

5 medical reasons someone may need to have an abortion

5 medical reasons someone may need to have an abortion

10 most expensive phones in the world

10 most expensive phones in the world

Celebrating World Milk Day 2024: Dano's 'Nothing Like Milk' campaign

Celebrating World Milk Day 2024: Dano's 'Nothing Like Milk' campaign

Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif

Netizens react to Black Sherif's new outfit

How often should you wash your jeans [guardian]

Here's how often you should wash your jeans

Tems best looks so far [gettyimages]

Tems rates her 10 best fashion moments so far

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram