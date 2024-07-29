ADVERTISEMENT
7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

Temi Iwalaiye

Which housemates made a great first impression with their fashion?

Best dressed housemates at opening night of Big Brother Naija Season 9
Big Brother Naija Season 9 ' No Loose Guard' has started and this show will have Nigerians glued to their television sets for 72 days.

The show usually begins with an opening ceremony where the contestants introduce themselves. As with everything, first impressions matter, and many people pick their favourites from the first time they appear on the Big Brother Naija stage.

African women often look radiant in yellow. Victoria's yellow lace miniskirt with a dramatic fabric overlay was a stunning choice; it added drama while maintaining elegance.

Joseph Bassey aka Topher looked exceptionally handsome in his black agbada. The popular phrase "Yoruba demon" perfectly captures his striking appearance. Ladies, beware!

ALSO READ: Best-dressed housemates at the Big Brother Naija All Stars launch night

These identical twins represented their Igbo culture in a black kaftan paired with ceremonial beads and an Igbo traditional cap usually reserved for chiefs.

ALSO READ: Meet the 28 'BBNaija: No Lose Guard' housemates of Season 9

This gown is a masterpiece that showcases the exceptional talent of Nigerian tailors. She looked like a blossoming purple flower in it.

This agbada is impeccably tailored; its fit, colour, and intricate embroidery create a stunning ensemble.

Flo certainly made a dramatic entrance into the Big Brother house. Her outfit, featuring a wide, eye-catching hat paired with a cropped jacket and pants, was a bold statement. However, the pants seemed to be a bit too long for the overall look.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

