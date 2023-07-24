ADVERTISEMENT
Best-dressed housemates at the Big Brother Naija All Stars launch night

Temi Iwalaiye

The outfits of these housemates truly captivated us.

Our favourite looks from Big Brother Naija all stars premiere [Instagram]
Our favourite looks from Big Brother Naija all stars premiere [Instagram]

Last night, we saw the return of our favourite stars to the Big Brother Naija house. One thing was evident: they had all glowed up. They all looked beautiful and handsome in their outfits, but some more than others.

Here are the best-dressed:

Cee C was the first housemate to enter the house, and she did so in an elaborate pink mini dress with ruffles. In this Barbie season, she certainly stole our attention.

The queen of highlights certainly had a highlight in her carnival attire; she came to steal the spotlight, and she did. The gown, the feather, the headpiece—I loved it.

Uriel looked like a princess in her blue gown; I really loved the pleats and the train.

Tolani stunned in a green shimmering gown; it was sultry and beautifully made.

Angel’s thigh-high slit and the train of fabric on her shoulders were the perfect combination of sexy and mature.

Whitemoney certainly knows how to make an entrance, and he did in his white agbada, cap, and ceremonial fan. Very regal.

Princess looked absolutely stunning in her pink, shiny dress, especially now that Barbie is all the rage this season.

Doyin also stunned in this nude and mesh gown; she looked like a fairytale princess. The detailing on the gown was also exquisite.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

