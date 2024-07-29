Meet the 28 'BBNaija: No Lose Guard' housemates of Season 9

Themed ‘No Lose Guard,’ this new season comes with a twist with 28 housemates entering the house in 14 pairs.

Although they come in as dynamic duos, they are from different backgrounds and walks of life and are ready to show the world what they’ve got for the next 10 weeks.

READ ALSO: Here are the 6 most successful former BBNaija housemates

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the housemates who will keep you engaged and entertained for 71 days.

Zinwe

Pulse Nigeria

Big Brother’s first pair Chinwe and Zion are lovebirds who are so engrossed in each other. They call themselves #Zinwe. Although they've been together only five months, they're ready to take the prize home.

Chinwe describes herself as loyal and claims she can think critically but also intends to bring drama to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My brain is my strong point but I know how to apply myself when I need to. I intend to bring chaos, jam heads together. Step on toes.”

Radicals

Pulse Nigeria

The next set of pairs is called the #Radicals. Michky and Fairme David, also known as Virgin Femi, have been friends and dance partners for three months. Although short, they both believe their friendship is strong, and solid and can survive the show.

Flourish

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The third pair, Flourish, come in with a spectacular vibe. With 10 years of friendship, this duo, DJ Flo and Ruthee, is ready to give us a lot of exciting moments.

Ndi Nne

Pulse Nigeria

An aunt and niece duo wasn’t on anyone's list of what to hope for this season but Ndi Nne is here to show people what makes this new season special: dramatic twists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here to show them that blood is thicker than water.”

Aces

Pulse Nigeria

Known as the Aces, Samuel and Joseph share a long-standing bond. They promise drama, entertainment, and lots of wins.

“Just like our name, Aces, we're ready to ace every game and challenge to come out on top as we bring you the drama and entertainment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatoria

Pulse Nigeria

The sixth pair is called Shatoria; Shaun and Victoria. This duo met in 2022 and they are friends hoping to enjoy every moment in the house.

“We don’t know what to expect but we will just embrace what comes.”

Wanni x Handi

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The next set of pairs are twin sisters, Wanni and Handi, who possess a lot of energy. They're full of main character energy and have displayed a unique sense of humour.

“We met in our mother’s womb. We do everything together, so what better way to come to Big Brother’s house if not together. We are ready for challenges. We are bringing entertainment.”

Beta

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beta pair, Tjay and Ben, is here to have fun. Showcasing his grandeur, Tjay emphasised he won’t be missing anyone.

“I’m here to have fun. I’m not missing anyone. I no fit come from UK come dull una. I’m here to play the game.”

Mbadiwe Twins

Pulse Nigeria

The ninth pair are another set of twins called Mbadiwe Twins. Oseloka and Ozumba Mbadiwe plan on being themselves and also leveraging the platform to expand their businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a platform that lets you take what you have to the next level. We thrive on competition and we just plan on being ourselves.”

Tami

Pulse Nigeria

The Tami duo is here for a lot of chaos. Damilola and Toyosi have revealed that are both single and might explore relationships in the house.

“I’m willing to do everything it takes to win the prize.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelita

Pulse Nigeria

Anita and Kelly make up the Nelita duo as the 11th pair. While Anita hopes to form a good connection with the housemates, Kelly intends to be herself.

Streeze

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Brother’s 12th pair, Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh, make up the Streeze duo. They believe they stand a chance to win the prize at the end of the show.

Doublekay

Pulse Nigeria

A couple is in the house, but they won’t be letting their fellow housemates know. Kassia and Kellyrae are the DoubleKay pair. Although they dated for 10 years, they have been married for only a few months and are willing to spend their honeymoon in the BBNaija house. Although married people don’t have a great history on the show, the pair believe it will be different for them.

Chekas

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The last pair, Chizoba and Onyeka, are sisters who intend to be the smart babes of the game. The Chekas are prepared to enjoy the game to the fullest.