Best celebrities' pictures on Instagram this week

What are some of the pictures we loved to see on our timeline? From album covers to vacation pictures, here are these week’s top picks.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s cover for his album is one of the best pictures we saw this week.

Jemima Osunde

Did you see a cuter picture on the internet this week? I doubt it.

Tiwa Savage

The Queen of Afrobeats looked gorgeous in this white pant suit.

Maria

Summertime fine? We were absolutely in love with these pictures.

Liquorose

This latex pink gown is sexy and cute. Go Liquorose!

Enioluwa

The lipgloss boy celebrated his birthday with glossy and shimmery pictures.

Tems