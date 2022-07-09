RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrities' pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some of our favourite celebrities’ pictures?

This week's best pictures
This week's best pictures

As we usually say, another week, another slay.

What are some of the pictures we loved to see on our timeline? From album covers to vacation pictures, here are these week’s top picks.

Burna Boy’s cover for his album is one of the best pictures we saw this week.

Did you see a cuter picture on the internet this week? I doubt it.

The Queen of Afrobeats looked gorgeous in this white pant suit.

Summertime fine? We were absolutely in love with these pictures.

This latex pink gown is sexy and cute. Go Liquorose!

The lipgloss boy celebrated his birthday with glossy and shimmery pictures.

We certainly couldn't wait to see how gorgeous Tems looks. Very alte!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

