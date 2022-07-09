As we usually say, another week, another slay.
Best celebrities' pictures on Instagram this week
What are some of our favourite celebrities’ pictures?
What are some of the pictures we loved to see on our timeline? From album covers to vacation pictures, here are these week’s top picks.
Burna Boy
Burna Boy’s cover for his album is one of the best pictures we saw this week.
Jemima Osunde
Did you see a cuter picture on the internet this week? I doubt it.
Tiwa Savage
The Queen of Afrobeats looked gorgeous in this white pant suit.
Maria
Summertime fine? We were absolutely in love with these pictures.
Liquorose
This latex pink gown is sexy and cute. Go Liquorose!
Enioluwa
The lipgloss boy celebrated his birthday with glossy and shimmery pictures.
Tems
We certainly couldn't wait to see how gorgeous Tems looks. Very alte!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng