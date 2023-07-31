Best and worst-dressed housemates at Big Brother Naija All Stars' first Saturday night party
These are some of our favourite and not-so-favourite looks from the Big Brother Naija All-Stars' first Saturday night party.
Here are the looks we liked and the ones we didn’t like:
Cee C
Beyoncé, make way for Cee C! Cee C perfectly embodied Beyonce's Renaissance aura, in a mesmerizing disco ball jumpsuit.
Mercy Eke
Mercy looked sexy in a short mini gown, but black can be such a dull colour. However, we love the design around the cleavage and her boots.
Uriel
Uriel was certainly one of the hottest women at that party in a latex bikini and skirt. It gave everything it was supposed to give.
Tolani Baj
Tolani looked absolutely stunning in her suede maroon mini dress, exuding a fiery aura akin to the spiciness of red pepper. That’s what to wear for a turn-up.
Seyi Awolowo
We liked Seyi’s regal attire; it reminded me of old-school African Yoruba men dancing at a club.
Worst dressed
These are the outfits that were disappointing:
Ike
Ike's outfit was interesting, but fishnets are an immediate no but it's the shoes that were particularly horrendous.
Alex
Alex dressed up like she was going to a wedding; perhaps if the outfit was sleeveless, we would have liked it more.
Pere
Why did Pere look like Little Red Riding Hood? His shawl looked like what someone's grandma wears.
All in all, most of the housemates looked great, and it was nice to see them in high spirits.
