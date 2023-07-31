ADVERTISEMENT
Best and worst-dressed housemates at Big Brother Naija All Stars' first Saturday night party

Temi Iwalaiye

These are some of our favourite and not-so-favourite looks from the Big Brother Naija All-Stars' first Saturday night party.

Best and worst-dressed housemates at the Saturday Night party
Here are the looks we liked and the ones we didn’t like:

Beyoncé, make way for Cee C! Cee C perfectly embodied Beyonce's Renaissance aura, in a mesmerizing disco ball jumpsuit.

Mercy looked sexy in a short mini gown, but black can be such a dull colour. However, we love the design around the cleavage and her boots.

Uriel was certainly one of the hottest women at that party in a latex bikini and skirt. It gave everything it was supposed to give.

Tolani looked absolutely stunning in her suede maroon mini dress, exuding a fiery aura akin to the spiciness of red pepper. That’s what to wear for a turn-up.

We liked Seyi’s regal attire; it reminded me of old-school African Yoruba men dancing at a club.

These are the outfits that were disappointing:

Ike at the Saturday night party [Instagram/Tecno]
Ike at the Saturday night party

Ike's outfit was interesting, but fishnets are an immediate no but it's the shoes that were particularly horrendous.

Alex dressed up like she was going to a wedding; perhaps if the outfit was sleeveless, we would have liked it more.

Why did Pere look like Little Red Riding Hood? His shawl looked like what someone's grandma wears.

All in all, most of the housemates looked great, and it was nice to see them in high spirits.

Capture the magic: TECNO Camon Doodle smartphone shines at BigBrother Naija party!

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Alex Unusual

Best and worst-dressed housemates at Big Brother Naija All Stars' first Saturday night party

Should your spouse be your best friend? 3 married people answer

5 ways to mend a broken friendship and be on good terms again

These 5 friendship red flags will help you recognise a toxic friend

Does your partner have to be your best friend? 10 people give honest opinions

These 3 common diseases won't stop terrorising Nigerians

Where have all the tigers gone?

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Paper, scissors and 3 other ancient inventions we still use today

The Singleton Tribe Abuja: A toast to Nigeria’s hottest creatives

Our favourite looks from Big Brother Naija all stars premiere [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Cee C [Instagram]

Influencers Saga and Groovy at Nike Store Launch at Circle Mall Ikeja

African dresses

