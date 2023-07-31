Best and worst-dressed housemates at Big Brother Naija All Stars' first Saturday night party

Here are the looks we liked and the ones we didn’t like:

Cee C

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé, make way for Cee C! Cee C perfectly embodied Beyonce's Renaissance aura, in a mesmerizing disco ball jumpsuit.

Mercy Eke

Mercy looked sexy in a short mini gown, but black can be such a dull colour. However, we love the design around the cleavage and her boots.

Uriel

ADVERTISEMENT

Uriel was certainly one of the hottest women at that party in a latex bikini and skirt. It gave everything it was supposed to give.

Tolani Baj

Tolani looked absolutely stunning in her suede maroon mini dress, exuding a fiery aura akin to the spiciness of red pepper. That’s what to wear for a turn-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seyi Awolowo

We liked Seyi’s regal attire; it reminded me of old-school African Yoruba men dancing at a club.

Worst dressed

These are the outfits that were disappointing:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ike

Pulse Nigeria

Ike's outfit was interesting, but fishnets are an immediate no but it's the shoes that were particularly horrendous.

Alex

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex dressed up like she was going to a wedding; perhaps if the outfit was sleeveless, we would have liked it more.

Pere

Why did Pere look like Little Red Riding Hood? His shawl looked like what someone's grandma wears.