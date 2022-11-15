Beauty Tukura understood the assignment in her latest picture

Beauty Tukura is the definition of someone who understands the assignment.
We are enthralled by ex-Big Brother Naija's housemate, Beauty Tukura’s last picture on Instagram.
For Lagos’ all-white party, Beauty was sexy in an understated way, showing the right amount of cleavage, she wore a shiny leotard from Pearl Bridals.
It looked like a ballerina’s outfit or like a fairy, mixing mesh and feathers. We loved the back of the outfit, with its back closure tied.
On the outfit is the motif of a butterfly, it’s childish and yet flirty, we love to see it.
The hair and styling are near perfection, Beauty goes bleached blonde. The hair was laid seamlessly in an upward hairdo with some left in front.
The jewellery complements the outfit perfectly, choosing diamonds is a good idea, she chose a single diamond choker. Also, her purse and shoes were all sparkling crystals. Awesome choice.
All in all, it was the perfect outfit.
