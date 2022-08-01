Balenciaga selling trash 'pouches' bags that cost $1790

Now, Balenciaga have come up with another interesting idea. Bags that look like trash bags.

Balenciaga has begun selling trash bags for $1,790. The brand has called these bags, ‘Trash Pouches’.

According to Balenciaga's website, the design was inspired by actual garbage bags.

Why trash bags?

The creative director at Balenciaga Demna Gvasalia said, “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

It was first unveiled in their March Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, but it is now for sale live on their website. The trash pouch comes in three colours, white, black and blue.