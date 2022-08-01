Balenciaga selling trash 'pouches' bags that cost $1790

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Balenciaga is in the news again. The brand is fond of coming up with ridiculous designs.

Balenciaga trash bags looks like the pouch lawyers keep their wigs [Ibtimes]
Now, Balenciaga have come up with another interesting idea. Bags that look like trash bags.

Read about their ridiculous runway show where most of their models wore masks here. They also trended for selling old and worn-out shoes.

Balenciaga has begun selling trash bags for $1,790. The brand has called these bags, ‘Trash Pouches’.

According to Balenciaga's website, the design was inspired by actual garbage bags.

Why trash bags?

The creative director at Balenciaga Demna Gvasalia said, “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

It was first unveiled in their March Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, but it is now for sale live on their website. The trash pouch comes in three colours, white, black and blue.

Are they running out of ideas or simply innovative? Would you consider getting one? In Nigerian currency, that is a lot of millions.

