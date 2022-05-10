RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

These new Balenciaga shoes are extremely old and worn out

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Fashion or insanity?

Balenciaga's Paris sneakers [Highnobiety]
Balenciaga's Paris sneakers [Highnobiety]

Balenciaga announced a new line of shoes that look like they've been dug from a landfill.

Recommended articles

We’ve seen some outrageous footwear, from shoes that look like a camel’s toe, high heeled crocs to others that look like intergalactic boots. Now, Balenciaga is putting its hands on some extremely interesting concept of footwear called Paris sneakers.

These shoes are extremely worn, marked up, and dirtied. They are a remake of the original Converse sneakers but are torn, scratched and defaced.

These sneakers are certainly interesting [Highnobiety]
These sneakers are certainly interesting [Highnobiety] Pulse Nigeria

According to Balenciaga, they are "meant to be worn for a lifetime." Imagine buying a pair of shoes that is already old - incredulous!

Their website describes it, “A retooled classic design interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.”

It seems like Balenciaga intends to merge art and fashion but one has to wonder, why can’t you rough up your own pair of sneakers and wear it. Why buy a worn-out pair of sneakers for $600?

Anyways, it would be interesting to see how this is styled by celebrities and influencers.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TECNO x Nigerian Idol: Enter for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Kenya with TECNO

TECNO x Nigerian Idol: Enter for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Kenya with TECNO

These new Balenciaga shoes are extremely old and worn out

These new Balenciaga shoes are extremely old and worn out

5 natural remedies for heartburn

5 natural remedies for heartburn

5 things that can weaken your immune system

5 things that can weaken your immune system

5 natural remedies for ulcer

5 natural remedies for ulcer

Lagos Leather Fair returns with a bigger stage at the Big 5

Lagos Leather Fair returns with a bigger stage at the Big 5

Pulse Cares: Origin of the word 'Japa'

Pulse Cares: Origin of the word 'Japa'

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

Trending

When next are we seeing a Met Gala outfit as iconic as Chadwick Boseman’s 2018 look? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Late Chadwick for the Met Gala 2018 [essence]

#MetGala2022: The best and worst dressed

Some of the best and worst dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2022

'Blood Sisters': We rate the fashion and styling on this Netflix original

The stars of the show [Instagram/Deyemi]

Best looks from Blood Sisters premiere

Sharon Ooja and Inidima look stunning [Instagram]