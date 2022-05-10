These new Balenciaga shoes are extremely old and worn out

We’ve seen some outrageous footwear, from shoes that look like a camel’s toe, high heeled crocs to others that look like intergalactic boots. Now, Balenciaga is putting its hands on some extremely interesting concept of footwear called Paris sneakers.

These shoes are extremely worn, marked up, and dirtied. They are a remake of the original Converse sneakers but are torn, scratched and defaced.

Pulse Nigeria

According to Balenciaga, they are "meant to be worn for a lifetime." Imagine buying a pair of shoes that is already old - incredulous!

Their website describes it, “A retooled classic design interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.”

It seems like Balenciaga intends to merge art and fashion but one has to wonder, why can’t you rough up your own pair of sneakers and wear it. Why buy a worn-out pair of sneakers for $600?