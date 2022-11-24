RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Balenciaga issues an apology for their ad that made reference to child pornography

Temi Iwalaiye

Balenciaga might be in some serious trouble.

Disturbing pictures by Balenciaga [Twitter]
Disturbing pictures by Balenciaga [Twitter]

The controversial fashion house, Balenciaga released some troubling pictures featuring a young child holding a teddy bear which many people are calling a BDSM doll with fishnets and chains.

This disturbing image has since been pulled down from their website [Twitter]
This disturbing image has since been pulled down from their website [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

However, what's even more troubling are some documents displayed overtly (You have to zoom in to see it ). In the pictures, several papers show court documents on child pornography.

One of them is Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition which is about some defendants claiming that virtual child pornography is not child porn since no real children were involved in making them.

Some of the disturbing court documents [Twitter]
Some of the disturbing court documents [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Balenciaga has released a statement pulling down the ad and saying that they had no idea that child pornographic images were featured in the campaign and they have deleted all the pictures on their social media.

Balenciaga's apology [Twitter]
Balenciaga's apology [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Balenciaga's apology [Twitter]
Balenciaga's apology [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Many people have been tagging Kim Kardashian, who is the ambassador of the brand and asking her to call them out for their actions.

