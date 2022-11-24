The controversial fashion house, Balenciaga released some troubling pictures featuring a young child holding a teddy bear which many people are calling a BDSM doll with fishnets and chains.
Balenciaga issues an apology for their ad that made reference to child pornography
Balenciaga might be in some serious trouble.
However, what's even more troubling are some documents displayed overtly (You have to zoom in to see it ). In the pictures, several papers show court documents on child pornography.
One of them is Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition which is about some defendants claiming that virtual child pornography is not child porn since no real children were involved in making them.
Balenciaga has released a statement pulling down the ad and saying that they had no idea that child pornographic images were featured in the campaign and they have deleted all the pictures on their social media.
Many people have been tagging Kim Kardashian, who is the ambassador of the brand and asking her to call them out for their actions.
