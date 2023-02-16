The steamiest celebrity Valentine's Day pictures

These are the steamiest;

Erica Nlewedim

Erica looks amazing in this black gown with its cutouts.

Beauty Tukura

Beauty added a youthful twist to her look. The entire concept is very young and chic.

Modella

Modella also brought the heat, looking quite glamorous in a dinner gown; it was red-carpet-worthy.

Phyna

Phyna was pretty in this short gown, loved the exaggerated sleeves and the frills.

Saskay

Saskay kept it young and flirty in a short flared gown, but we think the concept was a bit too simple.

Omotola Ekeinde

Omotola was wrapped in a red velvet gown. It looked beautiful and feminine, but her nails were a bit scary.

Ini Edo

Ini looked red and hot in this feathered attire, but she paired it with shorts. Why shorts?

Lily Afe

Lily is keeping it red-hot and spicy in this body-con gown. Love the red roses in the background.

Maria Chike Benjamin

Maria looks hotter than ever in a red bikini and mesh gown.

Cee C

Cee C looked as stunning as any bride can standing beside a piano in a floor-length red gown.

Kim Oprah