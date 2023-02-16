Nigerian celebrities always take amazing pictures of themselves for almost every occasion and Valentine’s Day was no exception.
The steamiest celebrity Valentine's Day pictures
With Instagram overflowing with steaming hot, red pictures, we decided to compile our best Valentine's photoshoot.
Recommended articles
These are the steamiest;
Erica Nlewedim
Erica looks amazing in this black gown with its cutouts.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty added a youthful twist to her look. The entire concept is very young and chic.
Modella
Modella also brought the heat, looking quite glamorous in a dinner gown; it was red-carpet-worthy.
Phyna
Phyna was pretty in this short gown, loved the exaggerated sleeves and the frills.
Saskay
Saskay kept it young and flirty in a short flared gown, but we think the concept was a bit too simple.
Omotola Ekeinde
Omotola was wrapped in a red velvet gown. It looked beautiful and feminine, but her nails were a bit scary.
Ini Edo
Ini looked red and hot in this feathered attire, but she paired it with shorts. Why shorts?
Lily Afe
Lily is keeping it red-hot and spicy in this body-con gown. Love the red roses in the background.
Maria Chike Benjamin
Maria looks hotter than ever in a red bikini and mesh gown.
Cee C
Cee C looked as stunning as any bride can standing beside a piano in a floor-length red gown.
Kim Oprah
Who says red is the only color of love? Kim is sexier than ever in a black jumpsuit while holding red flowers.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng