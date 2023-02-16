ADVERTISEMENT
The steamiest celebrity Valentine's Day pictures

Temi Iwalaiye

With Instagram overflowing with steaming hot, red pictures, we decided to compile our best Valentine's photoshoot.

These were the hottest pictures
These were the hottest pictures

Nigerian celebrities always take amazing pictures of themselves for almost every occasion and Valentine’s Day was no exception.

These are the steamiest;

Erica looks amazing in this black gown with its cutouts.

Beauty added a youthful twist to her look. The entire concept is very young and chic.

Modella also brought the heat, looking quite glamorous in a dinner gown; it was red-carpet-worthy.

Phyna was pretty in this short gown, loved the exaggerated sleeves and the frills.

Saskay kept it young and flirty in a short flared gown, but we think the concept was a bit too simple.

Omotola was wrapped in a red velvet gown. It looked beautiful and feminine, but her nails were a bit scary.

Ini looked red and hot in this feathered attire, but she paired it with shorts. Why shorts?

Lily is keeping it red-hot and spicy in this body-con gown. Love the red roses in the background.

Maria looks hotter than ever in a red bikini and mesh gown.

Cee C looked as stunning as any bride can standing beside a piano in a floor-length red gown.

Who says red is the only color of love? Kim is sexier than ever in a black jumpsuit while holding red flowers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

