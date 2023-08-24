9 ways you can be a baddie on a budget of second-hand fits

Sometimes, these expensive trips can end with you returning home with like two tops and three dresses that keep your wardrobe limited.

Instead, you can visit the neighbouring market with the same amount and return home with bags of baddie-approved fits to last you for a lifetime, or until your next trip.

This neighbouring market is the famous Okrika or bend-down select most of us visit. It's not about being cheap or having a bad sense of fashion, but just being smart with your spending and still being able to fund other areas of your personal life.

Yes, boutiques give you the comfort of going straight to look for what clothing you have in mind, but surfing these Okrika markets gives you a whole new adventure.

Here’s how to be a baddie on a budget of second-hand thrift finds.

Mix and match

Combining thrift pieces with newer items can create a unique, modern look. Pair a vintage blazer with contemporary jeans or a thrift dress with trendy accessories to keep your style fresh.

Accessories are key

Accessories can elevate any outfit. Look for statement belts, scarves, hats, and jewellery in thrift stores.

Know your style

Before diving into thrift stores, understand your personal style. Are you into vintage, bohemian, minimalistic, or eclectic fashion?

Knowing your style will help you focus your search and make better choices.

Inspect carefully

Examine thrift items closely for any defects, stains, or signs of wear and tear. Check zippers, buttons, and seams.

If there are minor issues, consider if you can easily repair them or if they'll detract from the overall look.

Size matters

Be flexible with sizing. Sizes can vary significantly between brands and eras, so don't be discouraged if an item is labelled a different size than what you normally wear. Try it on, and if it fits well, go for it.

Keep an open mind

Thrifting is all about discovery. Don't limit yourself to specific sections or genders. Explore all sections of the thrift store as you might find hidden gems where you least expect them.

Clean thoroughly

Before wearing your thrift finds, wash or dry-clean them as needed to ensure they look and smell fresh. Just because you picked them from the market smelling nice doesn’t mean they don’t need that extra wash.

Stay patient

Thrifting can require time and patience. You may not find the perfect piece on your first visit, so you may need consistent visits to different thrift stores to yield the best results. Many people who sell things at markets believe Wednesday is the best day to go shopping.

Confidence is key

Finally, the key to looking chic in thrift clothing is confidence. Rock your unique style with pride, and you'll exclude chicness no matter what you're wearing — forget that it's second-hand.