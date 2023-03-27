9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

The beginning of a new season is often associated with change, whether it's to improve personal routines, set and achieve goals, or get a fresh perspective on how you'd like to dress for the rest of the year.

Even though we're well into March, the common adage "new year, new me" still holds true.

Perhaps you're reconsidering your approach to style, purging your closet of unworn items from the past, or looking to update and elevate your collection of wardrobe essentials entirely.

You need to raise the bar on stylish essentials by investing in timeless, long-lasting pieces you'll love for years to come. Below are some wardrobe essentials you should have:

1) Classic white tee

The first requirement is a white t-shirt. Not an average white tee but a classic quality one. The perfect white t-shirt is essential because it can be dressed up or down. You can dress it up or down by wearing it with jeans, a leather jacket, and heels.

It's also one of those pieces that you can wear with joggers and sneakers while running errands. In either case, you'll look stylish and put together.

2) Classic black pants

A classic black pant is a must-have bottom that can be dressed up or down. It looks great with a white t-shirt and easily dresses up in blouses or sweaters.

3) Black turtle neck/Bodysuit

Every woman's wardrobe should include a black turtleneck, mock neck, or bodysuit to make dressing easier. A timeless black turtleneck will work wonders for your wardrobe. It's a simple piece that can be styled in a variety of ways.

You can wear it during the day or at night. A lightweight turtleneck looks great with dress pants, a leather skirt, a pencil skirt, jeans, or even joggers. Silk or cotton joggers with sneakers and a turtleneck are a stylish look.

4) Jeans

Another essential bottom to have in your closet is a great pair of denim that you feel great in. Although the fit is a personal preference. A high-waisted pair to help cinch everything in and a mum-jean or ripped jean, to give a trendy look will go a long way. You should also invest in medium to dark blue wash jeans.

5) Simple dress

An easy dress is one more thing that every woman needs in her wardrobe. A closet essential dress is one that can be worn with boots or sneakers for added comfort. On a warm day, however, pair them with open-toed sandals, flats or heels.

6) Versatile footwears

A woman’s wardrobe is incomplete without some versatile footwear or shoes that go with everything. White and black sneakers, ankle boots, heels, stylish sandals, flats, mules, slides/slippers and comfy crocs are basic essential footwears to include in your wardrobe.

7) Tailored trousers

If you don't want to wear jeans every day, tailored trousers will go with almost anything you wear. This can be styled casually as well as for a corporate fit.

8) Leather Tote bag

Just because you're carrying your laptop and lunch doesn't mean your bag can't be both functional and fashionable. A spacious leather tote should be a priority purchase as many of us return to commuting.

9) Stylish African dress

What is a Nigerian woman's wardrobe without a touch of African clothing to wear to parties or give off big aunty vibes? You know what to do!