ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

Samiah Ogunlowo

Style is a way to express yourself without having to speak.

African dresses
African dresses

Recommended articles

Even though we're well into March, the common adage "new year, new me" still holds true.

Perhaps you're reconsidering your approach to style, purging your closet of unworn items from the past, or looking to update and elevate your collection of wardrobe essentials entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

You need to raise the bar on stylish essentials by investing in timeless, long-lasting pieces you'll love for years to come. Below are some wardrobe essentials you should have:

White t-shirt
White t-shirt Pulse Nigeria

The first requirement is a white t-shirt. Not an average white tee but a classic quality one. The perfect white t-shirt is essential because it can be dressed up or down. You can dress it up or down by wearing it with jeans, a leather jacket, and heels.

It's also one of those pieces that you can wear with joggers and sneakers while running errands. In either case, you'll look stylish and put together.

ADVERTISEMENT
Black pant
Black pant Pulse Nigeria

A classic black pant is a must-have bottom that can be dressed up or down. It looks great with a white t-shirt and easily dresses up in blouses or sweaters.

Black Turtle neck
Black Turtle neck Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Every woman's wardrobe should include a black turtleneck, mock neck, or bodysuit to make dressing easier. A timeless black turtleneck will work wonders for your wardrobe. It's a simple piece that can be styled in a variety of ways.

You can wear it during the day or at night. A lightweight turtleneck looks great with dress pants, a leather skirt, a pencil skirt, jeans, or even joggers. Silk or cotton joggers with sneakers and a turtleneck are a stylish look.

Ripped jeans are one of the most stylish staples for both ladies
Ripped jeans are one of the most stylish staples for both ladies ece-auto-gen

Another essential bottom to have in your closet is a great pair of denim that you feel great in. Although the fit is a personal preference. A high-waisted pair to help cinch everything in and a mum-jean or ripped jean, to give a trendy look will go a long way. You should also invest in medium to dark blue wash jeans.

ADVERTISEMENT
A simple dress
A simple dress Pulse Nigeria

An easy dress is one more thing that every woman needs in her wardrobe. A closet essential dress is one that can be worn with boots or sneakers for added comfort. On a warm day, however, pair them with open-toed sandals, flats or heels.

Versatile Footwears
Versatile Footwears Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A woman’s wardrobe is incomplete without some versatile footwear or shoes that go with everything. White and black sneakers, ankle boots, heels, stylish sandals, flats, mules, slides/slippers and comfy crocs are basic essential footwears to include in your wardrobe.

Tailored trouser
Tailored trouser Pulse Nigeria

If you don't want to wear jeans every day, tailored trousers will go with almost anything you wear. This can be styled casually as well as for a corporate fit.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tote Bag
Tote Bag Pulse Nigeria

Just because you're carrying your laptop and lunch doesn't mean your bag can't be both functional and fashionable. A spacious leather tote should be a priority purchase as many of us return to commuting.

What is a Nigerian woman's wardrobe without a touch of African clothing to wear to parties or give off big aunty vibes? You know what to do!

While all of these are basic necessities, it is important to note that jewellery is a constant part of outfits and should thus be an essential part of the wardrobe.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

How Akara became a sacrifice to Brazilian gods

How Akara became a sacrifice to Brazilian gods

How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

5 perfect alternative questions to ask during a date in place of tell me about yourself.

5 perfect alternative questions to ask during a date in place of "tell me about yourself."

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

#BigBelleFitKillPerson campaign highlights the dangers of obesity

#BigBelleFitKillPerson campaign highlights the dangers of obesity

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Vin Hair Factory - The best Vietnamese hair factory

Vin Hair Factory - The best Vietnamese hair factory

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

7 self-care activities for the weekend

7 self-care activities for the weekend

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Anticipate! Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in Nigeria on March 28

Anticipate! Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in Nigeria on March 28

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rating Enioluwa's red boots [Instagram]

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with viral red mschf boots

These ladies have worn naked dresses [Instagram]

5 popular celebrities who wore naked dresses and why it’s so common

Who wore it best [Instagram]

Who wore it best? Ayra Starr, Enioluwa and Wisdom Kaye in viral red boots

Beyonce's Ivy park [Instagram/Ivypark]

Adidas cut ties with Beyonce’s Ivy Park due to low sales and creative differences