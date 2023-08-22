ADVERTISEMENT
You can live large in tiny homes with these 6 budget-friendly tips

Oluwasemilore Oguntoye

When it comes to interior home design, sometimes less is more.

You can go from frugal to fabulous with these tips
This isn't about showing off a fake life; it's a celebration of the brilliant minds who have mastered the art of living large within their means, elevating their homes from a decent 4 to an awe-inspiring 10 out of 10.

This is how to go from frugal to fabulous.

Who says you have to spend a lot of money on new furniture to be elegant? Creative homemakers comb charity stores, flea markets, and curbsides to transform neglected things into masterpieces with DIY makeovers.

That once-outdated coffee table now has a sleek coat of paint and gleaming hardware, and mismatched chairs are brought together by a unified colour scheme for an eclectic yet harmonious look.

There is just something different about a home with white or nude-coloured walls as it gives a feel of an open book, inviting visitors to explore its pages and discover the unique story within.

These colour palettes not only attract guests with their tranquil beauty but also reveal insights into the homeowner's personality.

Lighting is the unsung hero of these stunning transformations
The right lighting can transform any room from drab to dramatic.

The right lighting can transform any room from drab to dramatic. Budget-conscious interior enthusiasts are embracing strategically placed floor lamps, pendant lights, and fairy string lights to create a cosy ambience.

From soft golden glows to vibrant hues, lighting is the unsung hero of these stunning transformations.

Update your living space from those mats and rugs that have been passed down from generation to generation by replacing them with carpet tiles, hardwood or laminate flooring, or decorative floor cushions, depending on your preferences and the look you want to achieve in your space.

You don’t necessarily have to walk into the most expensive art gallery for chic and unique paintings. There are artists who advertise their work on the roadside and on social media with eye-catching designs to enhance your home aesthetic.

You can lift the spirit of your home with flowers
Flowers and greenery just add that home away from home cosy vibe when visitors come by.

Flowers and greenery just add that home away from home cosy vibe when visitors come by. And who doesn't want to be that accommodating and nice homeowner when people come to visit?

Incorporating window blinds into your home décor is like adding a touch of class that never goes unnoticed.

Their refreshing simplicity and timeless charm make them a design choice that not only looks classy but also creates an inviting and relaxing atmosphere for you and your guests to enjoy.

So, whether you're a homeowner seeking to make a design statement or a visiting guest, remember that interior design choices define a space and speak volumes.

