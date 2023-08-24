ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it better? Sharon Ooja and Bella Okague style the same denim skirt

Temi Iwalaiye

Two beautiful and fashionable women are spotting the same denim skirt, and we have to ask, who wore it better?

Who wore it better? [Instagram]
Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Both of them look casual and cute in a similar ruched denim skirt, styled in different ways. Here’s our take on who wore it better:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharon went with a full denim look, pairing the denim skirt with a denim tube top. The strappy heels and the quilted Chanel bag were a perfect combination. Also, we have to give a special shoutout to her wig.

Bella ditched the matching denim tube top and wore a white cotton shirt and Jimmy Choo half pumps. Bella was going for a more casual look, but in our opinion, a buttoned-up shirt would have looked better than a round-neck tee.

Our assertion of who wore it better is Sharon Ooja; the outfit looks so much better when it is a two-piece. On Bella, it would have looked better if she made a two-piece or wore a shirt.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I hate braided wigs and want them all burned

Why I hate braided wigs and want them all burned

According to ChatGPT, this is how music keeps your brain young

According to ChatGPT, this is how music keeps your brain young

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

The horrors of genital mutilation and infibulation practised in Africa

The horrors of genital mutilation and infibulation practised in Africa

Who wore it better? Sharon Ooja and Bella Okague style the same denim skirt

Who wore it better? Sharon Ooja and Bella Okague style the same denim skirt

5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation

5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation

Luxury Italian design in Nigeria by Modenese Luxury Interiors

Luxury Italian design in Nigeria by Modenese Luxury Interiors

Why mixing your relationship and social media is like mixing oil and water

Why mixing your relationship and social media is like mixing oil and water

These are the most popular slave trade routes in Africa

These are the most popular slave trade routes in Africa

Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart still tells African history 65 years after

Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart still tells African history 65 years after

The 5 terrible outcomes of the slave trade in Africa

The 5 terrible outcomes of the slave trade in Africa

Here's how slaves preserved their Yoruba culture in Brazil

Here's how slaves preserved their Yoruba culture in Brazil

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian men explain why they fancy women's braided wigs

5 Nigerian men explain why they fancy women's braided wigs

African dresses

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

Sole of shoes worn out

7 behaviours causing your shoe soles to wear out unevenly

The best Nigerian photographers

5 of the best photographers to come out of Nigeria