Who wore it better? Sharon Ooja and Bella Okague style the same denim skirt

Both of them look casual and cute in a similar ruched denim skirt, styled in different ways. Here’s our take on who wore it better:

Sharon Ooja

Sharon went with a full denim look, pairing the denim skirt with a denim tube top. The strappy heels and the quilted Chanel bag were a perfect combination. Also, we have to give a special shoutout to her wig.

Bella Okagbue

Bella ditched the matching denim tube top and wore a white cotton shirt and Jimmy Choo half pumps. Bella was going for a more casual look, but in our opinion, a buttoned-up shirt would have looked better than a round-neck tee.