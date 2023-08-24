Who wore it better? Sharon Ooja and Bella Okague style the same denim skirt
Two beautiful and fashionable women are spotting the same denim skirt, and we have to ask, who wore it better?
Both of them look casual and cute in a similar ruched denim skirt, styled in different ways. Here’s our take on who wore it better:
Sharon Ooja
Sharon went with a full denim look, pairing the denim skirt with a denim tube top. The strappy heels and the quilted Chanel bag were a perfect combination. Also, we have to give a special shoutout to her wig.
Bella Okagbue
Bella ditched the matching denim tube top and wore a white cotton shirt and Jimmy Choo half pumps. Bella was going for a more casual look, but in our opinion, a buttoned-up shirt would have looked better than a round-neck tee.
Our assertion of who wore it better is Sharon Ooja; the outfit looks so much better when it is a two-piece. On Bella, it would have looked better if she made a two-piece or wore a shirt.
