5 times Shade Okoya showed us how to dress like a rich aunty

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are thinking of a "rich aunty" one name instantly comes to mind: Shade Okoya. Her impeccable taste embodies everything we love about this fashion aesthetic.

Shade Okoya's style [Instagram/shadeokoya]
Shade Okoya's style [Instagram/shadeokoya]

Business person and socialite Shade Okoya isn’t dressing up like a rich aunt. She is the rich aunt we are all inspired to be. When she attends events, she steals the spotlight effortlessly.

Here are five of her outfits to inspire aspiring rich aunties.

The dramatic floral sleeve takes centre stage, adding a touch of captivating feminine charm to the look

Living the "rich auntie" life involves wearing a lot of gold. Shade pairs shimmering gold lace with matching earrings, rings, and necklaces.

ALSO READ: 5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

Looking snatched is important for every rich aunt. Shade rocks a hidden corset skirt with a dramatic train and a chic blouse.

Shade is a queen of dramatic sleeves, and this floral look extends to her shoes with little flowers on them. Her bulky jewellery always adds an extra touch of flair.

Shade doesn't just wear outfits; she styles them. The luxurious silk fabric is stunning, but the intricate headwrap and statement purse truly steal the show.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

