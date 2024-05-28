Business person and socialite Shade Okoya isn’t dressing up like a rich aunt. She is the rich aunt we are all inspired to be. When she attends events, she steals the spotlight effortlessly.
5 times Shade Okoya showed us how to dress like a rich aunty
If you are thinking of a "rich aunty" one name instantly comes to mind: Shade Okoya. Her impeccable taste embodies everything we love about this fashion aesthetic.
Here are five of her outfits to inspire aspiring rich aunties.
1. Blooming Boldness
The dramatic floral sleeve takes centre stage, adding a touch of captivating feminine charm to the look
2. Golden Goddess
Living the "rich auntie" life involves wearing a lot of gold. Shade pairs shimmering gold lace with matching earrings, rings, and necklaces.
3. Snatched to Perfection
Looking snatched is important for every rich aunt. Shade rocks a hidden corset skirt with a dramatic train and a chic blouse.
4. Flower Power
Shade is a queen of dramatic sleeves, and this floral look extends to her shoes with little flowers on them. Her bulky jewellery always adds an extra touch of flair.
5. Masterful Stylist
Shade doesn't just wear outfits; she styles them. The luxurious silk fabric is stunning, but the intricate headwrap and statement purse truly steal the show.
