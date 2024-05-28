5 times Shade Okoya showed us how to dress like a rich aunty

Here are five of her outfits to inspire aspiring rich aunties.

1. Blooming Boldness

The dramatic floral sleeve takes centre stage, adding a touch of captivating feminine charm to the look

2. Golden Goddess

Living the "rich auntie" life involves wearing a lot of gold. Shade pairs shimmering gold lace with matching earrings, rings, and necklaces.

3. Snatched to Perfection

Looking snatched is important for every rich aunt. Shade rocks a hidden corset skirt with a dramatic train and a chic blouse.

4. Flower Power

Shade is a queen of dramatic sleeves, and this floral look extends to her shoes with little flowers on them. Her bulky jewellery always adds an extra touch of flair.

5. Masterful Stylist