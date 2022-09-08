5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

Purple splash

For this look, Toke Makinwa chose a simple off-shoulder top with a figure-hugging bodice with the corset.

Nude and fab

One time tiri gbosa for Toke’s tailor, this long-sleeved gown with the ruffles by the shoulders is certainly giving.

Green with envy

The queen of slaying was at it again in this corset gown. The beadings and the frills on the gown are simply gorgeous.

Crisscross

This is also a simple and elegant outfit to fashion your aso-ebi to. With a gown like this, you’d be the belle of the ball.

Ankara fab