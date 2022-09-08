Are you a wedding guest, you’ve been presented with an aso-ebi material, but you have no idea what you are going to sew with it? Then, think no further, media personality Toke Makinwa’s slew of aso ebi outfits is enough to inspire you.
5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa’s aso-ebi outfits are giving us a lot of aso-ebi inspiration.
Purple splash
For this look, Toke Makinwa chose a simple off-shoulder top with a figure-hugging bodice with the corset.
Nude and fab
One time tiri gbosa for Toke’s tailor, this long-sleeved gown with the ruffles by the shoulders is certainly giving.
Green with envy
The queen of slaying was at it again in this corset gown. The beadings and the frills on the gown are simply gorgeous.
Crisscross
This is also a simple and elegant outfit to fashion your aso-ebi to. With a gown like this, you’d be the belle of the ball.
Ankara fab
In case the material is Ankara and not lace, you can always mix organza and lace and come up with this fabulous outfit.
