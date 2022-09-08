RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

Temi Iwalaiye

Toke Makinwa’s aso-ebi outfits are giving us a lot of aso-ebi inspiration.

These aso-ebi styles are inspired by Toke Makinwa [Instagram]
These aso-ebi styles are inspired by Toke Makinwa [Instagram]

Are you a wedding guest, you’ve been presented with an aso-ebi material, but you have no idea what you are going to sew with it? Then, think no further, media personality Toke Makinwa’s slew of aso ebi outfits is enough to inspire you.

Recommended articles

For this look, Toke Makinwa chose a simple off-shoulder top with a figure-hugging bodice with the corset.

One time tiri gbosa for Toke’s tailor, this long-sleeved gown with the ruffles by the shoulders is certainly giving.

The queen of slaying was at it again in this corset gown. The beadings and the frills on the gown are simply gorgeous.

This is also a simple and elegant outfit to fashion your aso-ebi to. With a gown like this, you’d be the belle of the ball.

In case the material is Ankara and not lace, you can always mix organza and lace and come up with this fabulous outfit.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

Should Big Brother Naija embrace s*xuality and s*x or cut it off?

Should Big Brother Naija embrace s*xuality and s*x or cut it off?

3 healthy foods that contain more calcium than a glass of milk

3 healthy foods that contain more calcium than a glass of milk

See the Fulani's Sharo tradition where men are flogged publicly

See the Fulani's Sharo tradition where men are flogged publicly

5 reasons you have acne as an adult

5 reasons you have acne as an adult

15 reasons to learn how to make an infographic

15 reasons to learn how to make an infographic

7 musical instruments you didn't know were from Africa

7 musical instruments you didn't know were from Africa

We love Asake's style for these 5 reasons

We love Asake's style for these 5 reasons

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

Trending

Mercy Johnson for her birthday [Instagram]

Mercy Johnson's birthday pictures are giving bridal inspiration

The pictures of the week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Best dressed celebrities at the Headies [Instagram]

Best-dressed celebrities at The Headies 2022

Chike wore a skirt to perform [Twitter/Chike]

Fashion Police: Chike's black skirt at the BBN live eviction show caught our attention