5 things you don't know about Wisdom Kaye - Nigerian-born viral fashion content creator

Temi Iwalaiye

Wisdom Kaye's creativity is so remarkable, but there are some things you might not know about him.

Things to know about Wisdom Kaye [Instagram/wisdmkaye]
Things to know about Wisdom Kaye [Instagram/wisdmkaye]

Kaye has been praised as the king of fashion, known for his impeccable sense of style—he never misses.

Kaye's latest video, where he creatively transforms country flags into avant-garde fashion looks, has amassed nearly 50 million views on Instagram alone.

With a staggering 5.6 million Instagram followers and 12 million TikTok fans, he's a social media sensation.

From stylish Spongebob SquarePants to iconic Marvel characters, Kaye consistently garners millions of views across platforms like TikTok and X.

Born in Nigeria in 2001 to immigrant Nigerian parents, Kaye moved to Houston, Texas, at the age of four.

Kaye was studying engineering at Texas State University but dropped out in 2020 after going viral on TikTok. It was his classmates who encouraged him to post his fashionable outfits on the platform.

In 2020, IMG Models discovered Kaye on social media, and he made his runway debut at Balmain's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show.

Standing at 6'4", the perfect height for a model, he has since collaborated with renowned brands like Dior, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Coach New York, and Revlon.

ALSO READ: Who wore it best? Ayra Starr, Enioluwa and Wisdom Kaye in viral red boots

Kaye boasts a substantial income generated from his TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube followings, coupled with a successful modelling career.

Endorsements, ads, and sponsored posts contribute significantly to his earnings. While exact figures are speculative, estimates place his base rate for non-sponsored posts between $5,000 and $8,000.

ALSO READ: Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala

Kaye made history as one of the first TikTok stars to grace the prestigious Met Gala steps in 2024. His appearance was nothing short of sensational, with everyone agreeing that he stole the show.

Kaye commanded attention in a striking red three-piece ensemble designed by Robert Wun, aptly named "Burning Rose."

He was also at the Oscars and that's a big deal for a TikToker.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

