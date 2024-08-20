Kaye has been praised as the king of fashion, known for his impeccable sense of style—he never misses.
5 things you don't know about Wisdom Kaye - Nigerian-born viral fashion content creator
Wisdom Kaye's creativity is so remarkable, but there are some things you might not know about him.
Kaye's latest video, where he creatively transforms country flags into avant-garde fashion looks, has amassed nearly 50 million views on Instagram alone.
With a staggering 5.6 million Instagram followers and 12 million TikTok fans, he's a social media sensation.
From stylish Spongebob SquarePants to iconic Marvel characters, Kaye consistently garners millions of views across platforms like TikTok and X.
1. He is Nigerian
Born in Nigeria in 2001 to immigrant Nigerian parents, Kaye moved to Houston, Texas, at the age of four.
2. He was on the path to becoming an engineer
Kaye was studying engineering at Texas State University but dropped out in 2020 after going viral on TikTok. It was his classmates who encouraged him to post his fashionable outfits on the platform.
3. He was discovered on TikTok
In 2020, IMG Models discovered Kaye on social media, and he made his runway debut at Balmain's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show.
Standing at 6'4", the perfect height for a model, he has since collaborated with renowned brands like Dior, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Coach New York, and Revlon.
4. He earns big bucks from influencing
Kaye boasts a substantial income generated from his TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube followings, coupled with a successful modelling career.
Endorsements, ads, and sponsored posts contribute significantly to his earnings. While exact figures are speculative, estimates place his base rate for non-sponsored posts between $5,000 and $8,000.
5. He was invited to the Met Gala and The Oscars
Kaye made history as one of the first TikTok stars to grace the prestigious Met Gala steps in 2024. His appearance was nothing short of sensational, with everyone agreeing that he stole the show.
Kaye commanded attention in a striking red three-piece ensemble designed by Robert Wun, aptly named "Burning Rose."
He was also at the Oscars and that's a big deal for a TikToker.
