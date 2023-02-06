5 surprise celebrity appearances at Arise Fashion Week Lagos

This year’s edition of Arise Fashion week took place at Eko Hotels and Suites from February 2nd to 4th. Usually, fashion shows in Nigeria are about clothes and fashion influencers, but Arise Fashion Week saw a lot of celebrities.
1. Wizkid
Big Wiz himself performed on the last day of Arise Fashion Week. He’s one of the continent’s biggest stars, so that was no small feat.
2. Naomi Campbell
US Supermodel walked the runway for Bianca Saunders and Tiffany Amber. Naomi has been a regular supporter of Arise Fashion Week, and it was amazing to see her supporting the African fashion industry.
3. Rema
This iconic record-breaking artiste was also at Arise Fashion week. He sat in the front row wearing nice flared jeans, jacket, tie and baseball cap while clutching a vinyl of his record-breaking album, Raves and Roses.
4. Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr, the sabi girl was also at Arise Fashion week in her signature braids. She debuted her bleached eyebrows and wore a free two-piece and pointed stilettos, a cross between the 90s and 2020s fashion.
5. D Banj
D Banj also attended Arise Fashion week but we saw him helping Chioma Good Hair up the stairs and interestingly their outfits synchronized.
