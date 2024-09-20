ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nigerian celebs who know how to dress for themed events

Temi Iwalaiye

Can Nigerian celebrities interpret the dress code for an event?

Best-dressed celebs at themed events [Instagram]
Best-dressed celebs at themed events [Instagram]

Being a celebrity in Nigeria, as in the rest of the world, involves attending many events such as movie premieres, birthday parties, product launches, award shows, fashion shows, and dinners.

As Queen Elizabeth once said, "You have to be seen to be believed." Attending these events is a crucial part of maintaining publicity.

Wearing the right (or sometimes the wrong) clothes can keep you on the tip of everyone’s tongue and trending on different blogs and news websites.

Most movie premieres have specific themes, usually inspired by the movie's content.For example, the theme for Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s "All of Us" series premiere was "Prom Night,".

Beyond movie premieres, weddings offer another excellent opportunity for celebrities to showcase their fashion sense. On every red carpet, some individuals consistently hit the mark.

If you have a themed event and need someone who will not only interpret the theme correctly but also steal the show, Enioluwa is your go-to. His outfits are creative, stylish, and on theme without looking like a costume.

ALSO READ: See the best-dressed celebrities at the ‘Ajosepo’ movie premiere

Osas is the queen of red carpets, premieres and award shows. Her style truly shines when she has to wear a formal dinner gown—no wonder she keeps winning these awards.

ALSO READ: Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria

An underrated style icon in Nigeria's fashion scene, Kie Kie is always between demure and over the top but she never misses on the red carpet, nailing and interpreting every theme to perfection.

Toke may not be a regular at movie premieres, but when it comes to weddings, parties, and awards, she’s a force to be reckoned with.

She has never made a fashion mistake and always slays at every themed event.

As a designer, Veekee James doesn’t hold back when creating outfits for herself. She always stands out at any event because she simply doesn’t do basic.

While these celebrities are known for perfectly interpreting themes, the same cannot be said for everyone.

Unfortunately, some rely on tailors who produce tacky outfits that may look good in pictures but fall short in person.Others wear underwhelming outfits.

However, Nigerian celebs generally excel at themed parties, leaving one to wonder what a Nigerian Met Gala would look like.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

