Rating outfits at the movie premiere of Barbie in Nigeria

Celebrities and influencers came en masse to watch the movie premiere in Lagos, Nigeria. Although, they were a bit late and tardy.

It was a festival of pink, as many of them channelled Barbiecore. For some, it was a fashion miss, but for others, it was a win.

Here’s our assessment of their outfits to the Barbie movie premiere:

ADVERTISEMENT

Modella

This Big Brother Naija alum hit the ground running in a pink, short corset gown. It was cute and perfect for the event. 8/10.

Idia Aisien

ADVERTISEMENT

Idia went overboard with her outfit choice. It wasn't necessary for her to wear such an extravagant pink gown that made her resemble a bride, especially since even Margot Robbie didn't wear such a lavish pink gown to the movie premiere. 5/10.

Tacha Akide

Tacha's transition into her Balenciaga era is quite evident, with her unconventional choice of wearing masks and shoes tucked into pantyhose. However, it feels rather odd to see a woman clad in an all-pink ensemble from head to toe. Her Louis Vuitton shoes were gorgeous, though, and the gown was cute. 6/10.

Bella Okagbue

ADVERTISEMENT

No, Barbie, no. The outfit was a bit unflattering on her small figure, and the makeup was so cakey and flashy, it wasn't well done. 4/10.

Sheggz Olusemo

Shegz didn’t look like he was coming to a premiere; he was committed to looking as nonchalant as possible. He basically wore white singlet and a short sleeve jacket. 2/10

ADVERTISEMENT

James Brown

Taffeta is such a weird colour and the bling on James Brown's neck reminded me of when we used to dress like princesses during our primary school inter-house sport. 4/10.

Groovy

ADVERTISEMENT

Groovy just wore a black suit and a multicoloured tie. Why a black suit? I know I complained about too much pink being worn but black is just weird. Did someone die? 4/10.

Allysyn

One of my favorite looks was Allysyn's bedazzled gown, love how she wore blue shoes. You don't have to wear all pink and look matchy matchy.

Akin Faminu

ADVERTISEMENT

This fashion influencer wore head-to-toe pink and white shoes. Though it was a lot of pink on a man, we will not push any sentiment on what masculinity should look like and just say he looks good. 8/10

Nengi Adoki

Nengi’s jumpsuit and hairstyle were quite quirky, but we loved to see it. 7/10.

Hilda Baci

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilda's elegant pink gown shimmered with simplicity and beauty. 8/10.

Enioluwa