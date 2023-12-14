5 fun places to visit in Russia, one of the world’s coldest countries
Would you consider visiting Russia this festive season?
However, if you're open to exploring new destinations, we highly recommend considering Russia. Yes, it is undeniably one of the coldest countries in the world, and, yes, the language barrier can pose a challenge, but we can assure you that you’ll have a swell time. Russia is home to an amazing array of beautiful locations and historical monuments worth visiting.
That said, let's introduce you to five fun places to explore in Russia:
St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, often called the "Venice of the North," is a city that exudes cultural richness. If you're a lover of the arts and history, this city is a haven for you. St. Petersburg is home to the State Hermitage Museum, one of the largest and oldest museums globally, which houses works by Leonardo da Vinci, Rembrandt, and countless others.
Also, the Winter Palace, a former residence of Russian emperors, stands as an architectural marvel that will transport you back in time.
While in St. Petersburg, you can also take a stroll along Nevsky Prospekt, the city's main avenue, lined with shops, cafes, and vibrant street life.
Red Square
In the capital city of Russia, Moscow, the Red Square is bordered by iconic landmarks like the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral. These locations are a must-visit, especially during the winter when it transforms into a magical wonderland with festive lights and decorations.
Around the Red Square is Moscow Metro, known for its beautiful architecture, and you can visit the historic GUM department store for some luxury shopping. Your adventure is about to become an exciting one.
Trans-Siberian Railway
The legendary Trans-Siberian Railway, connecting Moscow with Vladivostok, is the longest in the world, spanning over 9,000 kilometres.
The landscapes outside your window, as you traverse through forests, mountains, and endless plains, will leave you awestruck. This epic adventure is a journey of a lifetime.
Lake Baikal
Lake Baikal is the deepest and oldest freshwater lake in the world. Located in Siberia, this natural wonder is surrounded by wilderness and beautiful landscapes.
You can also visit Olkhon Island, the largest island on the lake, with unique rock formations and experience the indigenous Buryat culture. During winter, the frozen surface of Lake Baikal transforms into a surreal ice kingdom, perfect for ice skating and other winter activities.
Golden Ring
For a more historical taste of traditional Russian architecture and culture, visit the Golden Ring, a collection of historic cities and towns surrounding Moscow.
Suzdal, Yaroslavl, and Sergiev Posad are among the gems of the Golden Ring, each with its attractions. Take a stroll through cobblestone streets lined with wooden houses, visit ancient monasteries adorned with colourful domes, and immerse yourself in the history of these well-preserved medieval towns.
The Golden Ring allows you appreciate Russia's cultural heritage in an authentic setting.
