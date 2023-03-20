Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures

One of the best part of having kids is taking really adorable pictures them while wearing matching outfits.

It’s not as easy as it sounds and you have to make sure your kid's outfits fit them as much as it fits you. Here are some moms who have done well in no particular order.

1. Delphine Okoronkwo

Delphine and her daughter are dressed like roman princesses and love the neat updo on her daughter and the crown.

2. Adesua-Etomi Wellington

Adesua and her son look absolutely gorgeous in aso-oke. Aso-oke is always a better choice than ankara when it comes to children because of how it fits.

3. Tania Omotayo

Tania and her daughter rocked a pink mini skirt and shirt. It worked for both the mother and child, but loved the white sneakers on her little girl.

4. Kie Kie

Imagine this, a baby in a jean pinafore and jeans jacket, she completely stole the show from her mom who wore a silk skirt and jacket. Love how they colour coordinated and they didn’t wear the same outfits.

5. Bam Bam