Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some celebrity moms who have managed to pull off an excellent mommy and me photoshoot.

The best celebrity mommy and me pictures
The best celebrity mommy and me pictures [Instagram]

One of the best part of having kids is taking really adorable pictures them while wearing matching outfits.

It’s not as easy as it sounds and you have to make sure your kid's outfits fit them as much as it fits you. Here are some moms who have done well in no particular order.

Delphine and her daughter are dressed like roman princesses and love the neat updo on her daughter and the crown.

Adesua and her son look absolutely gorgeous in aso-oke. Aso-oke is always a better choice than ankara when it comes to children because of how it fits.

Tania and her daughter rocked a pink mini skirt and shirt. It worked for both the mother and child, but loved the white sneakers on her little girl.

Imagine this, a baby in a jean pinafore and jeans jacket, she completely stole the show from her mom who wore a silk skirt and jacket. Love how they colour coordinated and they didn’t wear the same outfits.

Bam Bam and her daughter looked beautiful in adire, love how she made the gown short, sleeveless and baby appropriate for Zendaya.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

