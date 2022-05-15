For the AMVCA (African Magic Viewers Choice Awards) 2022, African stars showed up looking their very best and some made us wonder what was going on.
#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities
Fashion is like yin and yang, for every best-dressed celebrity, someone looks infinitely worse. The beauty balances out the chaos.
Most of the men made very interesting suits that were not boring at all and because of that, they deserve some props.
Here are the best dressed and worst dressed celebrities;
Osas
Osas looked like the moon goddess in a shiny shimmering number by Veekee James, it wasn’t surprising that she won best dressed of the night.
Adesua Etomi
Adesua’s simple but beautiful gown had her looking like royalty in Matopeda Atelier.
Neo Akpofure
Neo added a little spice in his two-piece and took a break from regular suits, he reminded us of a 70s pop star.
Tacha
Tacha was silver goddess in Xtrabrides Lagos. Everything made so much sense.
Bonang Matheba
Bonang looked like an ephemeral queen and goddess in that peach ensemble.
Nengi Hampson
If there us one thing we know about Nengi, she knows how to make a red carpet experience. That red gown by Xtrabrides Lagos is simple and classy.
Denola Grey
Denola looked splendid in the 3 piece suit by Atafo. The fabric, the colour and the tailoring were all on point.
Bisola Aiyeola
Bisola looked like a little ray of sunshine in the yellow gown by Somo by Somo.
Worst dressed
Unfortunately, our worst dressed list is full of the people styled by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Styling.
Tiannah /Toyin Lawani
Why do you have to wear a bull’s head to the red carpet? It isn’t a costume party.
Ifuennada
The red carpet is not a theatre, so why the theatrics?
Pretty Mike of Lagos
He was channelling his inner Billy Porter but the execution fell off.
Adebimpe Adedimeji
Beautiful woman but she looked like a round purple flower.
