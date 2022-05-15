AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Most of the men made very interesting suits that were not boring at all and because of that, they deserve some props.

Here are the best dressed and worst dressed celebrities;

Osas

Osas looked like the moon goddess in a shiny shimmering number by Veekee James, it wasn’t surprising that she won best dressed of the night.

Adesua Etomi

Adesua’s simple but beautiful gown had her looking like royalty in Matopeda Atelier.

Neo Akpofure

Neo added a little spice in his two-piece and took a break from regular suits, he reminded us of a 70s pop star.

Tacha

Tacha was silver goddess in Xtrabrides Lagos. Everything made so much sense.

Bonang Matheba

Bonang looked like an ephemeral queen and goddess in that peach ensemble.

Nengi Hampson

If there us one thing we know about Nengi, she knows how to make a red carpet experience. That red gown by Xtrabrides Lagos is simple and classy.

Denola Grey

Denola looked splendid in the 3 piece suit by Atafo. The fabric, the colour and the tailoring were all on point.

Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola looked like a little ray of sunshine in the yellow gown by Somo by Somo.

Worst dressed

Unfortunately, our worst dressed list is full of the people styled by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Styling.

Tiannah /Toyin Lawani

Why do you have to wear a bull’s head to the red carpet? It isn’t a costume party.

Ifuennada

The red carpet is not a theatre, so why the theatrics?

Pretty Mike of Lagos

He was channelling his inner Billy Porter but the execution fell off.

Adebimpe Adedimeji