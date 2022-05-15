RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Temi Iwalaiye

Fashion is like yin and yang, for every best-dressed celebrity, someone looks infinitely worse. The beauty balances out the chaos.

These were the best dressed celebrities
These were the best dressed celebrities [Instagram]

For the AMVCA (African Magic Viewers Choice Awards) 2022, African stars showed up looking their very best and some made us wonder what was going on.

Most of the men made very interesting suits that were not boring at all and because of that, they deserve some props.

Here are the best dressed and worst dressed celebrities;

Osas looked like the moon goddess in a shiny shimmering number by Veekee James, it wasn’t surprising that she won best dressed of the night.

Adesua’s simple but beautiful gown had her looking like royalty in Matopeda Atelier.

Neo added a little spice in his two-piece and took a break from regular suits, he reminded us of a 70s pop star.

Tacha was silver goddess in Xtrabrides Lagos. Everything made so much sense.

Bonang looked like an ephemeral queen and goddess in that peach ensemble.

If there us one thing we know about Nengi, she knows how to make a red carpet experience. That red gown by Xtrabrides Lagos is simple and classy.

Denola looked splendid in the 3 piece suit by Atafo. The fabric, the colour and the tailoring were all on point.

Bisola looked like a little ray of sunshine in the yellow gown by Somo by Somo.

Unfortunately, our worst dressed list is full of the people styled by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Styling.

Why do you have to wear a bull’s head to the red carpet? It isn’t a costume party.

The red carpet is not a theatre, so why the theatrics?

He was channelling his inner Billy Porter but the execution fell off.

Beautiful woman but she looked like a round purple flower.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

