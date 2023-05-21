The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the women who brought the fashion heat and those who turned it down at the 2023 AMVCA.

The best and worst dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA
The best and worst dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

Recommended articles

While we were all interested in the winners and nominees of the various categories, our eyes were also on the red carpet for the best and worst dressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nse understood what it meant to show up like a movie star. She looked absolutely regal in a purple ball gown by Toju Foyeh.

All hail Kie Kie! Kie Kie was an absolute floral delight in this gorgeous gown by Yemi Shoyemi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, simplicity is what matters. Nengi was simple and beautiful in black suede and lace dress by Lady Beelionaire.

Ini’s mix of futuristic fashion and elegance deserves a standing ovation, she looked stunning.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s so much to love about Nini’s gown, first the texture, the fit, the colour, and the bodice, it was simply elegant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Say what you want about whether she deserved to win the award or not, her golden gown was absolutely stunning.

Talk about futuristic fashion, I just want to know how her gown had a bird sewn on it. She blew our minds away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacha did look beautiful in her ₦9.2 million blue dress by 2207 by Tbally.

Enado was simply elegant in this yellow lace gown, yellow is an excellent color on black women.

ADVERTISEMENT

These women are known to serve looks, but they did not serve at all at the AMVCA.

What went wrong? Everything. The outfit was so unflattering and the makeup was a tad bit scary. She really didn’t need an exaggerated collar or is it a cloak?

ADVERTISEMENT

Another person who scared us by doing way too much is Mercy Eke. So much was going on, a definite pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ifu loves to be on the worst dressed list, perhaps attention seeking? It has become a kink at this point. She looked like a dumb bell, or an umbrella, definite pass.

The two things by the side of her gown were so distracting, Linda don’t try it again, please.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why did it look like her gown was on fire? It was just tacky and a bit frightening too.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

7 ways to maintain healthy skin in Nigeria's hot weather

7 ways to maintain healthy skin in Nigeria's hot weather

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

Tacha wears a ₦9.2 million dress to the 2023 AMVCA

Tacha wears a ₦9.2 million dress to the 2023 AMVCA

My NYSC Story: I’m now more open-minded about other cultures

My NYSC Story: I’m now more open-minded about other cultures

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

My NYSC Story: My boss’ daughter tried to seduce me

My NYSC Story: My boss’ daughter tried to seduce me

5 more Nigerian women who have made record-breaking history

5 more Nigerian women who have made record-breaking history

5 other Guinness World Records related to food

5 other Guinness World Records related to food

My NYSC Story: I fell in love with a soldier

My NYSC Story: I fell in love with a soldier

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

Exciting and educative ALX's 'Karibu' welcome session holds in Lagos

Exciting and educative ALX's 'Karibu' welcome session holds in Lagos

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst dressed celebs at AMVCA cultural night

Best and worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA Cultural Day 2023

Who wore it best between Nengi (L), Nicki (M) and Tacha (R) [Instagram]

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

The best AMVCA outfits

10 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

Tacha wore a $20,000 (9.2 million naira) dress {Instagram/tacha}

Tacha wears a ₦9.2 million dress to the 2023 AMVCA