The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

While we were all interested in the winners and nominees of the various categories, our eyes were also on the red carpet for the best and worst dressed.

Nse-Ikpe Etim

Nse understood what it meant to show up like a movie star. She looked absolutely regal in a purple ball gown by Toju Foyeh.

Kie Kie

All hail Kie Kie! Kie Kie was an absolute floral delight in this gorgeous gown by Yemi Shoyemi.

Nengi Hampson

Sometimes, simplicity is what matters. Nengi was simple and beautiful in black suede and lace dress by Lady Beelionaire.

Ini Edo

Ini’s mix of futuristic fashion and elegance deserves a standing ovation, she looked stunning.

Nini Singh

There’s so much to love about Nini’s gown, first the texture, the fit, the colour, and the bodice, it was simply elegant.

Osas Ighodaro

Say what you want about whether she deserved to win the award or not, her golden gown was absolutely stunning.

Nana Akua Addo

Talk about futuristic fashion, I just want to know how her gown had a bird sewn on it. She blew our minds away.

Tacha Akide

Tacha did look beautiful in her ₦9.2 million blue dress by 2207 by Tbally.

Enado

Enado was simply elegant in this yellow lace gown, yellow is an excellent color on black women.

Worst dressed ladies

These women are known to serve looks, but they did not serve at all at the AMVCA.

Sharon Ooja

What went wrong? Everything. The outfit was so unflattering and the makeup was a tad bit scary. She really didn’t need an exaggerated collar or is it a cloak?

Mercy Eke

Another person who scared us by doing way too much is Mercy Eke. So much was going on, a definite pass.

Ifu Ennada

Ifu loves to be on the worst dressed list, perhaps attention seeking? It has become a kink at this point. She looked like a dumb bell, or an umbrella, definite pass.

Linda Osifo

The two things by the side of her gown were so distracting, Linda don’t try it again, please.

Iyabo Ojo

