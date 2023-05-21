The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA
Here are the women who brought the fashion heat and those who turned it down at the 2023 AMVCA.
Recommended articles
While we were all interested in the winners and nominees of the various categories, our eyes were also on the red carpet for the best and worst dressed.
Nse-Ikpe Etim
Nse understood what it meant to show up like a movie star. She looked absolutely regal in a purple ball gown by Toju Foyeh.
Kie Kie
All hail Kie Kie! Kie Kie was an absolute floral delight in this gorgeous gown by Yemi Shoyemi.
Nengi Hampson
Sometimes, simplicity is what matters. Nengi was simple and beautiful in black suede and lace dress by Lady Beelionaire.
Ini Edo
Ini’s mix of futuristic fashion and elegance deserves a standing ovation, she looked stunning.
Nini Singh
There’s so much to love about Nini’s gown, first the texture, the fit, the colour, and the bodice, it was simply elegant.
Osas Ighodaro
Say what you want about whether she deserved to win the award or not, her golden gown was absolutely stunning.
Nana Akua Addo
Talk about futuristic fashion, I just want to know how her gown had a bird sewn on it. She blew our minds away.
Tacha Akide
Tacha did look beautiful in her ₦9.2 million blue dress by 2207 by Tbally.
Enado
Enado was simply elegant in this yellow lace gown, yellow is an excellent color on black women.
Worst dressed ladies
These women are known to serve looks, but they did not serve at all at the AMVCA.
Sharon Ooja
What went wrong? Everything. The outfit was so unflattering and the makeup was a tad bit scary. She really didn’t need an exaggerated collar or is it a cloak?
Mercy Eke
Another person who scared us by doing way too much is Mercy Eke. So much was going on, a definite pass.
Ifu Ennada
Ifu loves to be on the worst dressed list, perhaps attention seeking? It has become a kink at this point. She looked like a dumb bell, or an umbrella, definite pass.
Linda Osifo
The two things by the side of her gown were so distracting, Linda don’t try it again, please.
Iyabo Ojo
Why did it look like her gown was on fire? It was just tacky and a bit frightening too.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng