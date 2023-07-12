ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

The Balvenie Makers Project hosts the Masters of Design in Abuja

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyTheBalvenie

The Makers were celebrated through a fusion of music, entertainment, the display of the Makers’ commission projects and insightful conversations.
The Makers were celebrated through a fusion of music, entertainment, the display of the Makers’ commission projects and insightful conversations.

Recommended articles

The night kicked off with an incredible performance by the Shyne brand, setting the stage for an evening filled with delightful moments. Simi Drey, the charismatic host, guided the audience through the event, ensuring a seamless flow of activities and an immersive experience.

Simi Drey guided the audience through the event, ensuring a seamless flow of activities and an immersive experience.
Simi Drey guided the audience through the event, ensuring a seamless flow of activities and an immersive experience. Pulse Nigeria

As the evening progressed, participants had the opportunity to test their knowledge about The Balvenie during a trivia session. Guests were split into two groups in support of The Balvenie collaborators - Team Obida Obioha and Team Tola Akerele. The trivia grew competitive, with guests excitedly participating and answering the questions in unison. The competition ended with Team Obida emerging as the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event continued with a panel discussion led by the brilliant moderator, Eddie Madaki, Prestige Manager at William Grant and Sons. Eddie Madaki shared his insights and expertise, guiding the conversation into the world of design and architecture. Reflecting on the cause for the project, Eddie Madaki remarked, "The Balvenie Makers Project serves as a powerful platform that celebrates the intersection of design and architecture. It is a testament to the immense talent and creativity that exists within our community. Through this collaboration, we are reminded of the transformative power of art and how it shapes our environment, sparking conversations and inspiring new possibilities."

Eddie Madaki shared his insights and expertise, guiding the conversation into the world of design and architecture.
Eddie Madaki shared his insights and expertise, guiding the conversation into the world of design and architecture. Pulse Nigeria

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the presentation of the remarkable designs the collaborators created for The Balvenie Makers campaign. They provided insights into the process behind the ideation and creation of the designs, emphasizing their relevance to Balvenie's ideology.

Commanding attention in the centre of the room was a striking masterpiece created by Tola Akerele: an exquisitely designed and meticulously crafted “Chaise”. This piece captured the essence of Balvenie's distinctive colour palette, radiating an aura of both coolness and warmth. Every aspect of the chaise was executed with exceptional precision and a dedication to perfection.

This piece captured the essence of Balvenie's distinctive colour palette, radiating an aura of both coolness and warmth.
This piece captured the essence of Balvenie's distinctive colour palette, radiating an aura of both coolness and warmth. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking passionately about the inspiration behind the piece, Tola Akerele expressed "Design is about creating an experience that goes beyond functionality, and the crafted chaise I presented for The Balvenie Makers Project embodies that philosophy. I wanted to capture the essence of The Balvenie's palette. The attention to detail and the pursuit of perfection in every element of the chaise were essential in creating a piece that exudes elegance and sophistication.” She continued.

Also on display were the three perfectly crafted pottery designs by Obida Obioha; these designs showcased the evolution of the pottery-making process. This visual display exemplified the transformative nature of craftsmanship, highlighting the progression and refinement that takes place from the ideation phase to the ultimate completion of a work of art. Speaking on his project, he enthused, "I am deeply inspired by the richness and beauty of African culture, and I wanted to infuse those elements into my contemporary design pieces.” He went on to describe his process of making, stating "Each stage of the pottery-making process allowed me to explore and experiment with different techniques, textures, and forms. The first two prototypes represented the initial exploration and evolution of the design, while the final stage showcased the culmination of craftsmanship and attention to detail. This display showcases the transformative nature of the creative process, where ideas are shaped and refined into works of art. I am honoured to have been a part of The Balvenie Makers Project and to have the opportunity to showcase my passion for infusing African culture into contemporary design."

This visual display exemplified the transformative nature of craftsmanship, highlighting the progression and refinement that takes place from the ideation phase to the ultimate completion of a work of art.
This visual display exemplified the transformative nature of craftsmanship, highlighting the progression and refinement that takes place from the ideation phase to the ultimate completion of a work of art. Pulse Nigeria

The evening ended with soul-stirring performances by twin sisters Oiza and Meyi, mesmerising the audience with their talent.

The twin sisters Oiza and Meyi, mesmerised the audience with their talent.
The twin sisters Oiza and Meyi, mesmerised the audience with their talent. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

With each edition of The Balvenie Makers Project, the brand showcases its commitment to celebrating craftsmanship and supporting the creative community. Overall, the event imbued the transformative power of design and architecture, sparking conversations and inspiring new possibilities. The night encapsulated the essence of the project, reminding us of the immense talent and creative energy that permeates the design and architectural landscape.

See more pictures after the cut…

The brand showcases its commitment to celebrating craftsmanship and supporting the creative community.
The brand showcases its commitment to celebrating craftsmanship and supporting the creative community. Pulse Nigeria
The event imbued the transformative power of design and architecture, sparking conversations and inspiring new possibilities.
The event imbued the transformative power of design and architecture, sparking conversations and inspiring new possibilities. Pulse Nigeria
The night encapsulated the essence of the project, reminding us of the immense talent and creative energy that permeates the design and architectural landscape.
The night encapsulated the essence of the project, reminding us of the immense talent and creative energy that permeates the design and architectural landscape. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the presentation of the remarkable designs the collaborators created for The Balvenie Makers campaign.
The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the presentation of the remarkable designs the collaborators created for The Balvenie Makers campaign. Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturebyTheBalvenie

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Balvenie Makers Project hosts the Masters of Design in Abuja

The Balvenie Makers Project hosts the Masters of Design in Abuja

Who wore it better? Beyonce and Wizkid spotted in the same jeans

Who wore it better? Beyonce and Wizkid spotted in the same jeans

5 things you need to set up your new apartment on a budget

5 things you need to set up your new apartment on a budget

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

5 men talk about their women posting sexy pictures and videos online

5 men talk about their women posting sexy pictures and videos online

Top 7 most populated countries in the world

Top 7 most populated countries in the world

Ladies, here are 5 signs your man is narcissistic and controlling

Ladies, here are 5 signs your man is narcissistic and controlling

5 natural ways to cure body odour without using deodorant

5 natural ways to cure body odour without using deodorant

Wedding traditions: The bride's bouquet chased evil spirits

Wedding traditions: The bride's bouquet chased evil spirits

5 practical life skills every parent must teach their child

5 practical life skills every parent must teach their child

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals event ends

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals event ends

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The event showcased the culmination of an exhilarating journey that began with over 11,000 schools participating from across the 36 states and the FCT.

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals event ends

Legend Extra Stout known for its bold and distinctive smoothness unveils its newest brand ambassador, the music sensation, Wande Coal.

Legend Extra Stout unveils Wande Coal as brand ambassador

L-R: Managing Director of Elizade Autoland (authorized distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria), Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, making a presentation of a JAC SUV to the Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4, Pere Jason, at the head office of JAC Nigeria, Lagos, recently.

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV