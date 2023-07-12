The Balvenie Makers Project hosts the Masters of Design in Abuja

The night kicked off with an incredible performance by the Shyne brand, setting the stage for an evening filled with delightful moments. Simi Drey, the charismatic host, guided the audience through the event, ensuring a seamless flow of activities and an immersive experience.

As the evening progressed, participants had the opportunity to test their knowledge about The Balvenie during a trivia session. Guests were split into two groups in support of The Balvenie collaborators - Team Obida Obioha and Team Tola Akerele. The trivia grew competitive, with guests excitedly participating and answering the questions in unison. The competition ended with Team Obida emerging as the winner.

The event continued with a panel discussion led by the brilliant moderator, Eddie Madaki, Prestige Manager at William Grant and Sons. Eddie Madaki shared his insights and expertise, guiding the conversation into the world of design and architecture. Reflecting on the cause for the project, Eddie Madaki remarked, "The Balvenie Makers Project serves as a powerful platform that celebrates the intersection of design and architecture. It is a testament to the immense talent and creativity that exists within our community. Through this collaboration, we are reminded of the transformative power of art and how it shapes our environment, sparking conversations and inspiring new possibilities."

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the presentation of the remarkable designs the collaborators created for The Balvenie Makers campaign. They provided insights into the process behind the ideation and creation of the designs, emphasizing their relevance to Balvenie's ideology.

Commanding attention in the centre of the room was a striking masterpiece created by Tola Akerele: an exquisitely designed and meticulously crafted “Chaise”. This piece captured the essence of Balvenie's distinctive colour palette, radiating an aura of both coolness and warmth. Every aspect of the chaise was executed with exceptional precision and a dedication to perfection.

Speaking passionately about the inspiration behind the piece, Tola Akerele expressed "Design is about creating an experience that goes beyond functionality, and the crafted chaise I presented for The Balvenie Makers Project embodies that philosophy. I wanted to capture the essence of The Balvenie's palette. The attention to detail and the pursuit of perfection in every element of the chaise were essential in creating a piece that exudes elegance and sophistication.” She continued.

Also on display were the three perfectly crafted pottery designs by Obida Obioha; these designs showcased the evolution of the pottery-making process. This visual display exemplified the transformative nature of craftsmanship, highlighting the progression and refinement that takes place from the ideation phase to the ultimate completion of a work of art. Speaking on his project, he enthused, "I am deeply inspired by the richness and beauty of African culture, and I wanted to infuse those elements into my contemporary design pieces.” He went on to describe his process of making, stating "Each stage of the pottery-making process allowed me to explore and experiment with different techniques, textures, and forms. The first two prototypes represented the initial exploration and evolution of the design, while the final stage showcased the culmination of craftsmanship and attention to detail. This display showcases the transformative nature of the creative process, where ideas are shaped and refined into works of art. I am honoured to have been a part of The Balvenie Makers Project and to have the opportunity to showcase my passion for infusing African culture into contemporary design."

The evening ended with soul-stirring performances by twin sisters Oiza and Meyi, mesmerising the audience with their talent.

With each edition of The Balvenie Makers Project, the brand showcases its commitment to celebrating craftsmanship and supporting the creative community. Overall, the event imbued the transformative power of design and architecture, sparking conversations and inspiring new possibilities. The night encapsulated the essence of the project, reminding us of the immense talent and creative energy that permeates the design and architectural landscape.

