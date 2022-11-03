RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySTARLager

STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna
STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna

As if what happened in Makurdi was not enough, Kaduna showed Star brand lovers that what they experienced at the Makurdi Turn Up With Star was just the tip of the iceberg, dem dey learn!

Recommended articles

KD fun seekers, who attended the Igbo Day Festival 2022, with their full chest, defined what premium enjoyment is as they defied all odds to Turn Up With Star and have the time of their lives.

STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna
STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria
STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna
STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria

Although the event at the Nigeria Correctional Service Staff College (Prisons Staff College) Barnawa, Kaduna South, celebrated Igbo culture, Naija’s number 1 beer brand took the event to another height and opened the floodgate of fun and unbeatable enjoyment.

STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna
STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria

All who were gathered, testified to the goodness of Star lager beer as they made merry, and named the premium brand Eze Biya, which translates to the King of Beers. This statement is a confirmation of the position of Kaduna people who could not have enough when Star came to town.

STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna
STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria
STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna
STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria

Games, raffle draws, and presentations of gifts were some of the highlights of the event. Some fun seekers ended the night on a joyful note because Star lager beer rewarded them with not just premium enjoyment but with mouthwatering gifts also.

The event in KD is a pointer to what should be expected when Turn Up With Star hits Abuja.

#TurnUpwithSTAR #STARLagerBeer

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBySTARLager

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna

STAR Lager excites brand lovers as the ultimate beer at the Igbo Day Festival in Kaduna

Who wore it best? Celebrities take on the same short dress

Who wore it best? Celebrities take on the same short dress

Tacha cosplays as Nicki Minaj in new photoshoot

Tacha cosplays as Nicki Minaj in new photoshoot

4 benefits of garlic to the body you didn't know

4 benefits of garlic to the body you didn't know

Personal Hygiene: 3 causes of vaginal odour

Personal Hygiene: 3 causes of vaginal odour

7 tips for keeping foodstuff fresh and long lasting

7 tips for keeping foodstuff fresh and long lasting

﻿A complete guide on probate attorney

﻿A complete guide on probate attorney

﻿7 benefits of regular dental visits

﻿7 benefits of regular dental visits

Neuropathy: Why custom-made treatment is important?

Neuropathy: Why custom-made treatment is important?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

K1 De Ultimate announces the first global FUJI Virtual concert - K1 Virtual Experience

K1 De Ultimate announces the first global FUJI Virtual concert - K1 Virtual Experience

Guests at Lagos Goat Club

Lagos Goat Club revival at Afropolitan Vibes was a big success

Stones & Bones: Pepsi collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to bring premium musical entertainment to Lagos

Stones & Bones: Pepsi collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to bring premium musical entertainment to Lagos

Rafael Jorge – Slow Lagos

Cocktail Week returned to Lagos, giving Mastercard cardholders a priceless dining experience