Snooker Fest 2023 is an extraordinary show of pool players skills and talents

The first Snooker festival in Nigeria attracted over 700 pool players, pool lovers and fun seekers who enjoyed the game of pool, board games and music performances.

The event which the organisers believed would invigorate the development of sports and the creative industry was sponsored by Tecno Mobile, Fez delivery co, Moniepoint and Liquor central, and these brands were fully represented at the venue to encourage players and other guests.

The Cue Sports Association of Nigeria team were fully represented as they supervised the tournament which received a total of seventy-six professional pool players competing against each other. The competition is ongoing and winners will emerge on Saturday the 11 November 2023.

Guests commended the organisers for putting together an innovative event and urged the government to weigh in strongly to make the game of pool a celebrated sport in Nigeria

The Festival was also enhanced with various menus at food court stands on the party ground, where billiard enthusiast connected, played and competed while enjoying performances from DJs, hypemen and music artistes

