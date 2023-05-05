Fewchore Finance Company Limited celebrates 5th anniversary in style

Key dignitaries from various industries and the political sphere showed up to pay homage to one of Nigeria's leading financial services providers.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and the Oba of Oniru, Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, and Abisogun II were special guests at the event, which opened with the national anthem.

They congratulated the company on its accomplishments and prayed for continued success.

The event kicked off with the Chairman, Shehu Kabir Bayero, welcoming guests and commending the company for its achievements so far.

The company's Managing Director, Adesunkanmi Balogun, gave the keynote speech, highlighting the company's growth and commitment to offering innovative products and services.

He reiterated the Chairman's message and the company's dedication to the success of its clients.

The event featured a documentary showcasing the company's journey through the past five years and its vision for the future.

A major highlight of the night was the unveiling of the Fewchore mobile app. Making the presentation, the Head of Business Support, Victor Dudu, introduced the app's capabilities including seamless onboarding for new users, multiple transactions, loans and investment options.

Guests were treated to amazing drinks, delicious food and great entertainment.

Closing the event, the Executive Director, Oluwafemi Badewole, thanked the guests for their presence and reminded them that Fewchore Finance Company Limited is always ready to serve as a one-stop destination for all their financial needs.

Fewchore Finance Company Limited is an avant-garde financial services company that provides clients with consumer and business loans, local and international trade financing, and other first-rate financial services.

With branches in Abuja and Lagos, the company has created a unique opportunity to be the provider of choice wherever sustainable financial solutions are required.

