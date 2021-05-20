THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WE OFFER
Fewchore Finance Company Limited
Fewchore Finance Company Limited, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, is an avant-garde financial services company, providing consumer and business loans, local & international trade financing, oil & gas services and other first-rate financial services to clients.
- Asset Finance: Loans to fund acquisition of assets to support businesses.
- Local and International Trade Finance: Loans to support contractors and vendors of various companies to enable them execute their Local Purchase Orders (LPOs); and stock finance for Traders.
- Funds Management: We carefully manage funds on behalf of our customers/clients for greater financial returns.
- Consumer loans: to meet obligations like Rent, School Fees, Vacation and Travels, home appliances, mobile devices, furniture and other personal obligations
- FewchorePay: A mobile lending and investment application used in accessing short term loans with ease anywhere and anytime.
FEWCHOREPAY APP
Salary earners can take advantage of this mobile lending and investment application “Fewchore Pay” to access quick loans and invests funds. Simply register in a few quick steps, apply for a loan and get your money straight into your bank account or choose your investment plan and fund your account. It is fast, easy and secure.
IT IS EASY TO GET STARTED ON FEWCHOREPAY
- FOR QUICK LOANS
- Download the app from Google playstore or Apple App store.
- Create your account.
- Register your personal data.
- Verify official email.
- Apply for a loan and send Bank statement.
- Receive funds straight to your bank account.
- Loan limit increases when you build a good repayment record.
- FOR INVESTMENTS
- Create your account
- Start Investing
WHY FEWCHORE PAY
- You can get fast loans up to N200,000.00 with ease and on the go.
- All you need is just an internet enabled device, a valid work email, your bank statement, two ATM cards and your salary domiciled bank account.
- Fewchore Pay loan is open to salary earners while the investment is open to all.
- Terms are clearly stated before you apply for a loan or use any of our services.
- Default loan limit is increased by timely repayment.
- Prorated interest calculation.
- Competitive interest rate.
To know more about us, kindly visit our website: www.fewchorepay.fewchorefinance.com or follow us on our social media platforms: Facebook: Fewchore Finance Company, Twitter: @fewchorefinance, Instagram: @fewchorefinance.
Office Address: 1st Floor Amazing Grace House. 154, Murtala Muhammed Way
Yaba, Lagos.
Official Phone No: +2348118878084, +234818878085
